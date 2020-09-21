Quandre Diggs ejected vs. Patriots for helmet-to-helmet hit on N'Keal Harry originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks always play weird games on primetime, and the first quarter of Week 2 might indicate we're headed for another odd one in Week 2. Seattle is trailing the New England Patriots 14-7 in the early going of the second quarter.

The Patriots first touchdown came on a 43-yard Devin McCourty pick-six on a Russell Wilson pass that tipped off the hands of Greg Olsen. The Seahawks answered with a touchdown of their own on a Tyler Lockett touchdown reception.

On New England's first possession, Quandre Diggs smacked N'Keal Harry helmet-to-helmet on a fourth-down play from Seattle's 30-yard line. Harry somehow held onto the ball for a 13-yard gain.

In addition to being flagged 15 yards for a personal foul, Diggs was also disqualified from the game. It was a harsh ruling but appeared to be the correct decision.

N’Keal Harry is one tough SOB pic.twitter.com/Y6HTjMXlWX — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 21, 2020

Newton capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Marquise Blair has replaced Diggs at free safety, which means Ugo Amadi will likely replace Blair at nickel.

That's not an ideal situation with the Seahawks defense already struggling to slow down its opponents through five quarters this season.