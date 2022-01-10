Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs will be spending the night in Arizona after suffering serious injuries during Seattle’s 38-30 win on Sunday.

Head coach Pete Carroll said that Diggs dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula in the fourth quarter of the game. They were able to re-set the ankle on the field, but Diggs has a long rehab and recovery road ahead of him.

“Heart’s broken for him getting hurt like that,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT. “But he’ll be back. He’ll make it back. There’s some months in here but he’ll get back for the season next year and so that’s the positive side.”

It’s not a sure thing that Diggs will still be.a Seahawk once he’s recovered. Diggs is set for free agency this offseason.

Carroll said that wide receiver Tyler Lockett and a few other people from the team will be staying with Diggs in Arizona. Diggs had three tackles on Sunday and ends the year with 94 tackles and five interceptions.

Quandre Diggs dislocated ankle, broke fibula in Sunday’s win originally appeared on Pro Football Talk