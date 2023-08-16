Quandre Diggs discusses preparing for season 4 with Seahawks

Since joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, free safety Quandre Diggs has not missed a single game. Going into 2023, Seattle’s depth in the defensive backfield cannot be overstated and Diggs will continue to play a huge role in pass defense moving forward.

Last season, the team ranked No. 10 in the NFL in opponent pass completion percentage (62.7%) and also No. 10 in completions allowed. Diggs played a large role in that success and has recorded 17 interceptions in 55 games for Seattle. He will be attempting to make his his fourth-straight Pro Bowl team in 2023.

Defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt and defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott understand that Diggs and the rest of the secondary are the strength of this Seahawks defense. Under their leadership, this unit will be focusing on exceeding expectations and living up to to the hype this upcoming season.

Below, check out Diggs sharing some optimism on former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright’s podcast.

