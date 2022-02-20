Quandre Diggs could be the 1 free agent Seahawks must keep on roster

The start of the new league year and NFL free agency kick off in just under a month and analysts and teams are cramming to put together their lists of the best available players.

Over at NFL.com, senior analyst Gil Brandt took a look at every team and picked one potential free agent each club needs to keep on its roster. For the Seahawks, it’s free safety Quandre Diggs.

“If Russell Wilson stays in Seattle, Pete Carroll and John Schneider will be under pressure to produce a winning roster after a disappointing 7-10 finish,” Brandt starts. “Bringing Diggs back would be one of the more straightforward moves they could make in that effort. Since being traded to Seattle in 2019, Diggs has piled up 13 interceptions and 20 passes defensed.”

Should the Falcons keep Cordarrelle Patterson in town? Will Von Miller and the Rams make a run at repeating as champions? @Gil_Brandt identifies one free agent each NFC team must keephttps://t.co/oD67fvrmSt pic.twitter.com/pssgmG5YwO — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 19, 2022

“There are multiple defensive backs hitting the market, and an argument could be made for inking cornerback D.J. Reed, who broke out in his first season as a full-time starter in Year 4 and bested Diggs in catch rate over expectation (-11.9 for Reed, -0.3% for Diggs),” Brandt continues. “But if I had to choose, I’d go with the more proven Diggs, even with the caveat that he’s coming off a broken fibula and dislocated ankle suffered in Week 18.”

