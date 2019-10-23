Quandre Diggs ‘blindsided’ by trade to Seahawks but eager to get started in Seattle

It never hurts to pick up the phone. All logic would have pointed to Quandre Diggs not being available via trade. The veteran defensive back was re-signed by the Detroit Lions to a three-year contract extension in 2018 and was a full-time starter in their secondary. Moreover, he was one of Detroit's team captains.

And yet, you just never know. Seahawks general manager John Schneider worked his magic once again, acquiring Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2020 fifth-rounder. (The pick was the same one Seattle received when it traded tight end Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers. So if you're scoring at home, the Seahawks traded Vannett for Diggs, Luke Willson and a 2020 seventh-round pick.)

"We're lucky to get him," Pete Carroll said Wednesday. "We didn't think that could be possible. We were looking, and it happened to pop up just right."

Diggs was just as surprised given the reasons listed above. He was taking a nap with his three-month-old daughter when the deal went down. Diggs woke up to several missed calls and spoke to his agent first.

"You're headed to Seattle," his agent told him.

Diggs, still hazy from his nap, didn't understand.

"Man, I'm asleep, I'm not headed to Seattle," Diggs replied. "What do you mean? It's an off day."

"You got traded to Seattle," his agent said.

It took a second for the news to set in. Diggs called Lions GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia to get an explanation.

"I was blindsided by it, honestly," he said.

The disappointment of leaving his Lions teammates was quickly replaced by an excitement to join the Seahawks. There are plenty of familiar faces in Seattle to help ease the transition. Tyler Lockett has been a longtime friend. The two have always had family connections but have become close in recent years. They worked out for a week during this past offseason at Diggs' alma mater of the University of Texas.

Ziggy Ansah and Nick Bellore are former teammates of Diggs, and he referred to practice squad safety Adrian Colbert as a "little brother."

"It's dope to be around familiar people – people I know I can trust and just go about my business of going to work," Diggs said.

Detroit originally drafted Diggs in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. In 65 career games (40 starts), he accumulated 229 total tackles, six interceptions and three forced fumbles. He's got experience at corner, nickel and both safety spots.

Carroll said that Diggs will play both strong and free safety for the Seahawks.

"He's an explosive player," Carroll said. "I've watched him for years. He's the kind of guy that throws his body around as well as you can do it. He's a real hitter and a playmaker."

Lano Hill (elbow) and Bradley McDougald (back) remain out, which leaves Marquise Blair, Tedric Thompson and Diggs as the team's options at safety. Carroll spent Monday's presser praising Blair, and Seattle didn't acquire Diggs to leave him on the bench. So it appears that Thompson will be the odd man out.

The one caveat is whether or not Diggs is able to get up to speed with the Seahawks defensive scheme and game plan for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. Bobby Wagner said that the best thing Diggs can do is to rely on communication with his teammates as well as his natural football instincts. Cramming the playbook might lead to overthinking during the game – or paralysis by analysis as some coaches like to say.

"At the end of the day, when you get on the football field, it's football," Wagner said. "Find the ball. Tackle it. If it's up in the air, catch it."

This is Diggs' fifth NFL season. He's a seasoned vet and was voted a team captain in Detroit for a reason. He doesn't seem to be a guy who would need much time to get up to speed, which is why I'd anticipate seeing him in the lineup on Sunday.

"I'm just here to learn the system and how things go on around here," Diggs said humbly. "I'm going to buy into the system and be the best player I can be wherever they put me and let the chips fall where they may."

