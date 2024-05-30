‘The quality is very high’ – Robert Andrich on Germany’s Euro 2024 squad

Awarded his Germany debut by Julian Nagelsmann, Robert Andrich now appears to be at the forefront of his coaches plans. The Bundesliga champion made his national team debut against Austria in November, and has played three successive games for Die Mannschaft, establishing himself as a key player.

One of five central midfielders, excluding Joshua Kimmich as he is likely to play at right-back, Andrich started alongside Toni Kroos against France and the Netherlands, which appears to be Nagelsmann’s preferred double-pivot.

Speaking in Thursday’s press conference, Andrich was asked about the competition in the Germany squad.

“Overall, the competition is big enough,” said Andrich. “Everyone who is there wants to play.

“The two games in March were very good for us as a team, we were able to get into the swing of things. The team is big, the quality is very high. We need exactly this quality in training, then we will put in a good performance overall.”

GGFN | Daniel Pinder