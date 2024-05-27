Quality start from Nick Lodolo, homer by Jeimer Candelario lift Reds to 3-1 win over Cardinals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Lodolo came off the injured list to pitch 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, Jeimer Candelario homered and the Cincinnati Reds won a season-high fourth straight game, 3-1 over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Lodolo, who missed his last two starts while nursing a groin injury, allowed a first-inning home run to Paul Goldschmidt but otherwise stayed out of trouble against the hot-hitting Cardinals. The 26-year-old lefty allowed five hits, struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Reliever Fernando Cruz struck out all five batters he faced in the sixth and seventh innings. Sam Moll fanned two more Cardinals in the eighth, and Lucas Sims retired the side in order in the ninth to get his first save.

St. Louis had a five-game win streak snapped after coming off a 7-1 homestand.

The Cards got solid pitching from starter Lance Lynn, who allowed three runs (one earned) and five hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Candelario homered to right in the first inning. Cincinnati got a run on Will Benson’s RBI single in the second inning, and another came home on an error by Goldschmidt.

The Reds pulled out of a downward spiral to sweep a three-game series from the Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend after losing their previous eight series in a row, going back to April 26.

Cardinals rookie shortstop Masyn Winn singled in the third to extend his hit streak to 16 games, while left fielder Alec Burleson pushed his streak to 11 games with a single in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Lars Nootbaar is day-to-day. He injured his right hamstring running out a triple on Saturday.

Reds: TJ Friedl will not need a rehab assignment and could return later this week or early next week.

UP NEXT

Lefty Andrew Abbott (3-4, 2.68 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the Reds against Cardinals right-hander Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.81) as the series continues Tuesday night.

