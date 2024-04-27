Quality Start from Beam, Bullpen Pace #3 Vols to 3-2 Win Over Tigers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – On a night where runs were hard to come by for both teams, No. 3/3 Tennessee’s pitching staff came up big as the Volunteers secured their sixth consecutive SEC series win with a 3-2 victory over Missouri on Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

A fantastic outing from starter Drew Beam led the way for the Big Orange, who improved to 36-7 overall and 14-6 in conference play with the win.

Tennessee will look to record its second SEC sweep of the year when it squares off against Mizzou in Saturday’s series finale.

