Quality and hard work: Nicolò Barella's season

Nicolò Barella and his incredible engine. The Nerazzurri midfielder had a wonderful season, always putting in a shift and displaying quality and dynamism. He's one of the pillars of the team, and, during the campaign just gone, reached the prestigious milestone of 200 Inter appearances. Indispensable in midfield, Barella was always ready to do some vital defensive work and consistently contributed to the team's attacking play. He found the net twice during the 2023/24 Serie A campaign: he scored a vital goal away to Napoli on matchday 14 and then sealed the 2-0 victory over Lecce on home soil. Two finishes that further highlight the importance of the No.23's incredible work last season. A key figure for Inzaghi's side, he acts as the perfect link between defence and attack. Nicolò Barella was very much at the heart of Inter's Scudetto triumph.