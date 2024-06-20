Quality Austin FC forced to settle for draw with LAFC after late goal by Kei Kamara

Jun 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; LAFC forward DŽnis Bouanga (99) and Austin FC defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4) battle for the ball during the first half of the match against LAFC at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC broke two streaks Wednesday, but not necessarily the way it would have preferred.

The Verde & Black tied LAFC 1-1 at a rain-soaked Q2 Stadium to halt its own three-game slide and stop the visitors’ six-game winning streak.

Jáder Obrian scored for Austin FC early in the first half, while Kei Kamara’s late header gave LAFC the draw.

Here are some thoughts from the match as Austin FC (6-7-6, 24 points) finishes a three-games-in-eight-days stretch Saturday at Minnesota.

Good result, bad ending

The disappointment from this match for Austin FC comes not in the end result — LAFC entered the contest as the hottest team in the league with eight straight wins across all competitions and had only lost once since March 30 — but the fact it was minutes away from what would have been one of its top two wins of the season.

Kamara’s header came in the 90th minute and at the end of a second half that LAFC dominated possession-wise, but one in that the Verde & Black yielded few true scoring chances. (Side note: Kamara moved into a tie with Landon Donovan for second in MLS career goals with 145.)

Austin FC’s overall team defense was excellent, with the visitors only getting one shot on goal. It was a dramatic turnaround from Saturday’s poor defensive showing at Colorado, and the Verde & Black contained LAFC star forward Denis Bouanga as well as anyone has all season.

While LAFC was knocking on the door most of the second half, Austin FC still nearly pulled off a result that would have turned a few heads across the league.

Man of the match: Jon Gallagher

While the whole backline deserves credit for almost recording a shutout against a team that has now scored in 14 straight MLS matches, Gallagher in particular was excellent.

He teamed up with left back Guilherme Biro to make sure Bouanga was always marked, while locking down the right side of the defense in general.

Gallagher will likely be moved away from right back once new signing Mikkel Desler is eligible to play in late July, however, he’s been solid at the spot for more than two years and needs to be on the field somewhere.

Finlay excels

This was Ethan Finlay’s best game of the year.

He’s obviously over his injury that plagued him in May, and he beat defenders, made good passes and played with speed in impressive fashion at right-side winger.

With its short roster situation, Austin FC needs Finlay more than ever over the next month, so it’s a good sign for the club moving forward.

Second-guesses

After a solid first half, the Verde & Black were too conservative in the second half for my liking, as was the late substitution of Matt Hedges into the game to put three center backs on the field.

That’s nitpicking a bit as Austin FC was moments away from taking three points against the best team in the MLS personnel-wise outside of Miami, but as fellow media noted after the contest, the same thing happened earlier in the year vs. St. Louis with a goal coming late vs. a bunker-style defense.

Both Finlay and Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said after the game that the team needed to be better with the ball in the second half, with the latter stating that the conservative style of play was done out of respect for LAFC’s potent front line.

That’s fair, and Wolff was frank — and perhaps foreshadowed the club’s next move — when he stated, “We need more firepower. When you look at what they have and what we have, there’s a significant difference.”

Bottom line

This was an important result.

Austin FC was staring at a possible five-game losing streak — there won’t be expectations for much of anything Saturday at Minnesota with a short roster on two days rest — and that’s now off the table.

The club played well in the first half and didn’t seem to suffer any injuries.

While whatever happens in Minnesota can be thrown out the window, the four-game stretch after that before Desler and winger Osman Bakari join the team is important.

If Austin FC can produce six points and hang around in the playoff race, the final 10 games offer the chance for the club to make a run up the Western Conference standings.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Quality Austin FC forced to settle for draw with LAFC after late goal