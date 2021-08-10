UPDATE: Qualifying next week for city elections

Aug. 10—Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify what seats are up for election in Berlin.

The original version was posted 3:37 p.m. Aug. 9, 2021.

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Qualifying is scheduled for next week in municipal elections across the county.

Elections are scheduled for city offices in Moultrie, Berlin, Ellenton and Funston.

The elections will be held Nov. 2.

Anyone who isn't already a registered voter must register to vote no later than Oct. 4 to be able to vote in any of these elections.

Moultrie

Qualifying will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18, through Friday, Aug. 20, at city hall, 21 First Ave. N.E. The hours of qualifying each day will be 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Up for election are three city councilmen posts:

—District I, Post 2, currently held by Cornelius L. Ponder III.

—District II, Post 5, currently held by Daniel Dunn.

—District III, Post 6, currently held by Wilma Hadley.

Qualifying fee for each office is $178.20, which is 3% of the post's annual salary.

Berlin

Qualifying will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, at the office of the city clerk, 283 N. Langford St.

Up for election are the seats of the mayor, currently held by Mark Bridwell, and two city councilmen, currently held by Tina Bridwell and Donna Gorges-Wilson. In addition, voters will be selecting someone to finish the unexpired term of city councilman Darlene Reynolds.

All the seats are elected at-large, which means every registered voter in the city can vote in all four races.

The qualifying fee is $20.

Ellenton

Qualifying will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, at city hall, 103 N. Baker St.

Ellenton residents will vote for mayor, currently Audie Perry Sr., and for two at-large city council seats. One council seat is held by Donald Branch and the other is currently vacant.

The qualifying fee for the mayor's post is $11, and the qualifying fee for the city council seats is $9.

Funston

Qualifying will be 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, through Thursday, Aug. 19, at city hall, 115 W. Mulberry St.

Up for election are four at-large city council seats. Incumbents are Jerry Smith, Dobson Stripling and Bobby Ruis. The fourth seat is currently vacant.

The qualifying fee for each position is $1.