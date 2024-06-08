Who has qualified for Women's Euro 2025?

Nations around Europe including England are looking to book their spots at Women's Euro 2025.

The Lionesses are hoping to retain the crown they won on home soil back in 2022 when they defeated Germany in the final, but they must first make their way through qualifying before they can start dreaming of competing in the final at Basel's St. Jakob-Park.

With a new format introduced, here's how it all works and the teams that have already booked their plane tickets to Switzerland.

How do teams qualify for Women's Euro 2025?

A new qualifying format was introduced this year upon the conclusion of the Nations League. In April, teams embarked on the league phase of the process, in which the top two countries in each group across League A automatically qualify for the tournament next summer.

Those who finish third or fourth in their group after Matchday 6 will be required to contest two rounds of play-off games against nations in leagues B and C in order to qualify.

The remaining League A groups are wide open, arguably none more so than group A3 with France, England and Sweden still in with a shout of automatic qualification. Group A1 is also yet to be decided, with all four of the Netherlands, Norway, Italy and Finland still battling for the top two spots.

July will spell the end of the league phase of the process, with the groups set to be concluded across the final two matchdays. The final seven teams will then be decided by the play-offs, for which the draw will take place on 19 July.

Round one of the play-offs will take place during the October international break, followed by round two in November. All roads then lead to Switzerland in July 2025, with qualified nations set to learn their group stage opponents in December this year.

Who has qualified for Women's Euro 2025?

1. Switzerland

Date qualified: 4 April 2023

Previous Euro appearances: 2 (2017, 2022)



Switzerland automatically have a place at the finals regardless of their qualifying campaign due to their position as hosts.



They are in League B in a group with Turkey, Azerbaijan and Hungary and are currently top with nine points from a possible 12.

Date qualified: 4 June 2024

Previous Euro appearances: 4 (1997, 2013, 2017, 2022)



World champions Spain came from two goals down to beat Denmark 3-2 on Matchday 4 to book their place with two games to go.



Spain have won all four of their league group games so far, beating Denmark, Belgium and Czechia in the process. Lucia Garcia's stoppage-time winner against the Danes in Tenerife ensured their automatic qualification.

3. Germany

Date qualified: 4 June 2024

Previous Euro appearances: 11 (1989, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2022)



Germany secured their place at the finals in Switzerland with a 3-1 victory over Poland to make it four wins from a possible four.



They top a group that also consists of Iceland and Austria.