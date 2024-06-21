Who has qualified for EURO 2024 last 16? Who can still make it? What are the permutations? Tiebreakers?

EURO 2024 has been an incredibly fun tournament so far and as we enter the final games of the group stage, all of the focus is on one thing: who is going to make the last 16?

A few teams have already reached the knockout rounds but with the top two teams from each group going through to the last 16 automatically, plus the four third-placed teams with the best record also joining them in the knockout rounds, there is plenty of calculating still to do and the hopes of so many nations will go down to the wire.

Below is everything you need to know about the tiebreakers, which teams have reached the last 16 and who can still make it, and how.

Tiebreaker rules for group stage, third-place teams

If two or more teams are level on points at the end of the group stage, the following criteria will be used to separate them:

1. Higher number of points in games between the teams

2. Best goal difference from matches played between the teams

3. Higher number of goals scored from matches played between the teams

4. If still level, criteria 1-3 reapplied between teams who are still level

5. Superior goal difference in all group matches

6. Higher number of goals scored in group matches

7. If playing in the last round of a group stage two teams are tied in points, goal difference and goals scored and drew their match, their ranking is decided by penalty shootout, but this is NOT used if more than two teams have same number of points.

8. Lower disciplinary points in all group matches

9. Highest position in European Qualifiers overall ranking, unless comparison involves hosts Germany, in which case a drawing of lots will take place.

On how the four third-place teams will make it through, here is the criteria used to rank them:

1. Higher number of points,

2. Goal difference

3. Goals scored

4. Highest number of wins

5. Lower number of disciplinary points

6. European Qualifiers overall ranking

Group A - Who can qualify for last 16?

——————- GP — W — D — L — GD — PTS —-

Germany —— 2 —— 2 — 0 — 0 — +6 — 6 — QUALIFIED FOR LAST 16

Switzerland — 2 —— 1 — 1 — 0 — +2 — 4 —

Scotland —-— 2 —— 0 — 1 — 1 — -4 — 1 —

Hungary —-— 2 —— 0 — 0 — 2 — -4 — 0 —

Germany have already qualified for the last 16 and will win the group with at least a draw against Switzerland in their final game.

Switzerland need a point against Germany in their final group game to seal a spot in the last 16. Even if they don't do that, they are likely to make it through to the last 16 as runners up as their goal difference is vastly superior to Scotland's.

Scotland have to beat Hungary and if there is a big enough swing with goal difference and Switzerland lose to Germany, they will finish as runners up and make the last 16. If they win against Hungary and finish third, then will then hope they are one of the fourth-best third-placed teams.

Hungary have to beat Scotland to have any chance of reaching the last 16. A win could see them reach the knockout rounds as one of the four best third-place teams but they would only have three points on the board so that would be a big ask.

Group B - Who can qualify for last 16?

—————- GP —- W —- D —- L —- GD —- PTS —-

Spain —-— 2 ——- 2 —— 0 — 0 —- +4—— 6 — QUALIFIED FOR LAST 16

Italy —-— 2 ——- 1 —— 0 — 1 —- 0 —— 3 —

Albania ——2 ——- 0 —— 1 — 1 —- -1 —— 1 —

Croatia ——2 ——- 0 —— 1 — 1 —- -3 —— 1 —

Spain have already qualified for the last 16 as group winners.

Italy need a win or a point in their final game against Croatia to seal a spot in the last 16. If they lose they will hope to be one of the best third-place teams.

Croatia will reach the last 16 if they beat Italy in their final game and their goal difference is superior to Albania's.

Albania have to beat Spain to have a chance of reaching the last 16 as runners up. If they draw they have a chance of reaching the last 16 as one of the best third-place teams.

Group C - Who can qualify for last 16?

——————- GP —- W —- D —- L —- GD —- PTS —-

England —-—- 2 ——- 1 —— 1 — 0 —- +1 —— 4 —

Denmark —-— 2 ——- 0 —— 2 — 0 —- 0 —— 2 —

Slovenia —-—- 2 ——- 0 —— 2 — 0 —- 0 ——- 2 —

Serbia —-——- 2 ——- 0 —— 1 — 1 —- -1 —— 1 —

England need a win or a point in their final game against Slovenia to win the group. Even if they lose they will almost certainly qualify for the last 16 as one of the best third-place teams.

Denmark will reach the last 16 if they beat Serbia in their final game and have a better goal difference than Slovenia. A draw could see them qualify for the last 16 as runners up or as one of the best third-place teams.

Slovenia will qualify for the last 16 if they beat England in their final game. A draw could see them qualify for the last 16 as runners up or as one of the best third-place teams.

Serbia have to beat Denmark in their final game to have a chance of reaching the last 16 as runners up. A draw could see them finish in third but may not be enough to be one of the four best third-place teams.

Group D - Who can qualify for last 16?

——————- GP —- W —- D —- L —- GD —- PTS —-

Netherlands - 1 ——- 1 —— 0 — 0 —- +1 —— 3 —

France —-—- 1 ——- 1 —— 0 — 0 —- +1 —— 3 —

Austria -—-— 1 ——- 0 —— 0 — 1 — -1 —— 0 —

Poland ——— 1 —— 0 —— 0 — 1 —- -1 —— 0 —

Netherlands will qualify for the last 16 if they pick up four points from their final two games.

France will qualify for the last 16 if they pick up four points from their final two games.

Austria will qualify for the last 16 if they win both of their final two games.

Poland will qualify for the last 16 if they win both of their final two games.

Group E - Who can qualify for last 16?

——————- GP —- W —- D —- L —- GD —- PTS —-

Romania —-— 1 —— 1 —- 0 —— 0 —- +3 —— 3 —

Slovakia —-— 2 —— 1 —- 0 —— 1 —— 0 —— 3 —

Ukraine —-—- 2 ——- 1 — 0 —— 1 —- -2 —— 3 —

Belgium —-—- 1 ——- 0 — 0 —— 1 —- -1 —— 0 —

Romania will qualify for the last 16 if they win both of their remaining games. A win and a draw would also suffice.

Ukraine will qualify for the last 16 if they win their final game against Belgium. A draw could see them qualify as group runners up or as one of the best third-place teams.

Slovakia will qualify for the last 16 if they win their final game against Romania. A draw could see them qualify as group runners up or as one of the best third-place teams.

Belgium will qualify for the last 16 if they win both of their final two games. A win and a draw would also be enough if their goal difference is superior. One win and a defeat could see them qualify as one of the best third-place teams.

Group F - Who can qualify for last 16?

——————- GP —- W —- D —- L —- GD —- PTS —-

Turkiye —-—- 1 —— 1 — 0 —— 0 —- +2 —— 3 —

Portugal —-— 1 —— 1 — 0 —— 0 —- +1 —— 3 —

Czechia —-—- 1 —— 0 — 0 —— 1 —- -1 —— 0 —

Georgia —-— 1 —— 0 — 0 —— 1 —- -2 —— 0 —

Turkiye will qualify for the last 16 if they pick up four points from their remaining games.

Portugal will qualify for the last 16 if they pick up four points from their remaining games.

Czechia will qualify for the last 16 if they win both of their remaining games.

Georgia will qualify for the last 16 if they win both of their remaining games

