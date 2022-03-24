Who has qualified for 2022 World Cup and which teams can still make it?

Japan defeated Australia on Thursday to qualify for Qatar (AFP via Getty Images)
The race for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is heating up with a number of countries competiting for the final automatic qualification spots ahead of next week’s group stage draw.

Germany and Denmark became the first teams to book place their place and join hosts Qatar in the tournament later this year, and they were soon followed by the likes of defending champions France as well as England, Brazil, Argentina and Spain.

This week will see the conclusion to the race in each of the respective confederations, with Europe and Africa staging play-off finals and the qualification process in South America and North and Central America also drawing to a close.

There will still be a few spaces to fill, however, with the inter-continental play-offs set to take place in June, while a play-off final between either Ukraine or Scotland and Wales or Austria will also not take place until around that time.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who has qualified for the World Cup?

Uefa (10 qualified from 13 spots)

  • Germany

  • Denmark

  • France

  • Belgium

  • Croatia

  • Spain

  • Serbia

  • England

  • Switzerland

  • Netherlands

Conmebol (2 qualified from either 4 or 5 spots)

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

AFC (5 qualified from either 5 or 6 spots)

  • Qatar (hosts)

  • Iran

  • South Korea

  • Japan

  • Saudi Arabia

CAF (0 qualified from 5 spots)

Conmebol (0 qualified from 4 or 5 spots)

OFC (0 qualified from 0 or 1 spot)

Who can still qualify?

Uefa

The Uefa World Cup play-off semi-finals will take place on Thursday 24 March and the play-off finals taking place on Tuesday 29 March. That is with the exception of Ukraine’s group, with either Wales or Austria facing either Ukraine or Scotland in a match that is set to take place in June.

  • Wales/Austria vs Scotland/Ukraine

  • Poland vs Sweden/Czech Republic

  • Portugal/Turkey vs Italy/North Macedonia

Conmebol

Ecuador, Uruguay, Peru, Chile and Colombia are competing for the two final automatic qualification spots and one inter-continental play-off place, with that team facing the nation who comes out from the OFC qualifiers.

CAF

The CAF World Cup play-offs will take place across two legs, to be played on Friday 25 March and Tuesday 29 March. There are five spots up for grabs so the winners of the following ties will qualify.

  • Egypt vs Senegal

  • Cameroon vs Algeria

  • Ghana vs Nigeria

  • DR Congo vs Morocco

  • Mali vs Tunisia

Concacaf

Three automatic spots are up for grabs with Canada leading the United States and Mexico in the race. It looks like one of Panama or Costa Rica will advance to the inter-continental play-off where they will play the winner from the OFC route.

AFC

Japan’s 2-0 win over Australia on Wednesday ensured that they and Saudi Arabia would be joining Iran and South Korea in securing automatic qualification. Australia, who are third in Group B, will play the corresponding team from Group A (the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Iraq can all still finish third) in a play-off match on June 7. The winner of that match will then advance to an inter-continental play-off against the fifth-placed team from Conmebol.

OFC

Oceania is the only continent without an automatic qualifying spot so they will have to rely on the inter-continental play-off path. New Zealand are favourites ahead of the play-off tournament in Qatar this week with the winner facing the fourth-placed team from the Concacaf qualifiers.

When is the World Cup draw?

It will take place on Friday 1 April at 5:00pm BST (7:00pm local time).

How can I watch it?

There will be Fifa live stream while the BBC will also broadcast the ceremony.

