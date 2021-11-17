Who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup?
Which teams have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? Who still has a chance?
The World Cup is on the horizon, as it starts in November 2022 and hosts Qatar have now been joined by plenty of other teams.
With automatic qualifiers in Europe and South America already sealing their spot at the competition, there is still an almighty battle for qualification across Africa, Asia, North and Central America and the Oceania region.
In the coming months plenty of final qualifiers and then playoffs will take center stage as nations around the world hope to make the 32 team tournament in Qatar. The likes of Italy and Portugal are unsure of their qualification, while there’s an almighty battle in the CONCACAF region which includes the USMNT.
As for the dates: the 2022 World Cup will be contested from Nov. 21 to December 18, with the final to be played in Doha.
Below is the full list of teams who have qualified, so far, by reach region and we will update this as and when teams qualify. There is still so much to play for.
Asia
Qatar (qualified as hosts)
4 automatic qualified teams and 1 team qualifies for inter-confederation playoff
Africa
No teams qualified
Teams qualified for final playoff round in March 2022 (two legs)
Algeria
Cameroon
DR Congo
Egypt
Ghana
Mali
Morocco
Nigeria
Senegal
Tunisia
Europe
Automatic qualifiers
Belgium
Croatia
Denmark
England
France
Germany
Netherlands
Serbia
Spain
Switzerland
Teams who have qualified for playoffs in March 2022
Seeded teams
Italy
Portugal
Russia
Scotland
Sweden
Wales
Unseeded teams
Turkey
Poland
North Macedonia
Ukraine
Austria
Czech Republic
North and Central America
No teams qualified
3 automatic qualified teams and 1 qualified team for inter-confederation playoff
Oceania
No teams qualified + Qualification schedule not confirmed, but expected for March 2022 where winner will represent region in inter-confederation playoff
South America
Argentina
Brazil
+ 2 more automatic qualified teams and 1 qualifier for inter-confederation playoff
