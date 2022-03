Ready for the 2022 World Cup?

Well, you’re still going to have to wait quite a while to even know the entire field thanks to the uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with The Blue and Yellow’s UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff ties set to be rescheduled.

And there will be inter-confederation playoffs as well, but the 32-team field is now more than half-full with the addition of two Asian teams and two South American sides on Thursday.

Here are all the teams set for the winter tournament in Qatar listed in their qualifying order from the hosts to the most recent addition to the field.

Who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup?

Qatar

Qualified: Hosts

Confederation: AFC

Previous World Cups: Debutant

Germany

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 19

Best finish: Four-time champions

Denmark

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: Five

Best finish: Quarterfinalists, 1998

Brazil

Qualified: Top four finish

Confederation: CONMEBOL

Previous World Cups: 21

Best finish: Five-time champions

France

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 15

Best finish: Two-time champions

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JULY 15: Kylian Mbappe of France and Lucas Hernandez of France celebrate with the World Cup Trophy following their sides victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Belgium

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 13

Best finish: Third-place, 2018

Croatia

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: Five

Best finish: Finalist, 2018

Spain

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 15

Best finish: Champions, 2010

Serbia

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 12

Best finish: Fourth-place

England

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 15

Best finish: Champions, 1966

Switzerland

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 11

Best finish: Quarterfinals

Netherlands

Qualified: Group winner

Confederation: UEFA

Previous World Cups: 10

Best finish: Three-time finalists

Argentina

Qualified: Top four finish

Confederation: CONMEBOL

Previous World Cups: 17

Best finish: Two-time champions

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – JULY 10: Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the final of Copa America Brazil 2021 between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana Stadium on July 10, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Iran

Qualified: Top two finisher, Group A

Confederation: AFC

Previous World Cups: Five

Best finish: Group stage

South Korea

Qualified: Top two finisher, Group A

Confederation: AFC

Previous World Cups: 10

Best finish: Fourth place, 2002

Japan

Qualified: Top two finisher, Group B

Confederation: AFC

Previous World Cups: Six

Best finish: Round of 16

Saudi Arabia

Qualified: Top two finisher, Group B

Confederation: AFC

Previous World Cups: Five

Best finish: Round of 16, 1994

Ecuador

Qualified: Top four finish

Confederation: CONMEBOL

Previous World Cups:Three

Best finish: Round of 16, 2006

Uruguay

Qualified: Top four finish

Confederation: CONMEBOL

Previous World Cups: 13

Best finish: Two-time champions

