Quaker State 400 Cheat Sheet

As if the drivers didn’t need even more incentive to throw caution to the win in a desperate bid to make the playoffs, Tyler Reddick won at Road America last week and moved the playoff bubble again. There are now only three spots open for winless drivers – the same as we has at the end of 26 races in in 2021 – but with eight races to go in 2022 and four of those considered wild cards, it’s going to get frantic.

The Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway may well be the biggest wild card of all after its recent reconfiguration to resemble a smaller version of the established carburetor-restricted superspeedways.

All three road course races went to first time winners. Pack racing at Daytona International Speedway saw one of the other five new winners crowned and Austin Dillon was almost a 14th unique winner on the season with his second-place finish to William Byron at Talladega Superspeedway. Martin Truex Jr. was also among the top five in that race. Likewise, Daytona had three drivers, (Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, and Bubba Wallace), finish inside the top five who have not yet won this season and Corey LaJoie was fifth at Atlanta.

Each those drivers believe they can win this week. Each of them will be willing to take risks to make that happen.

About 38 percent of the full-time drivers have won so far in the first 18 races of 2022, but that leaves almost two-thirds of the field available to lay claim to the 14th slot. Wallace already has a plate win to his credit. So does Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell, and Justin Haley, so they know how to get in position for those final laps. This year is not like last year and assumptions should not be made based on what happened then. Several teams that thought they could get away with consistent points’ performances, will find themselves on the outside looking in.

1. Bubba Wallace

Wallace's Talladega win was no fluke and he proved as much by finishing second in the Daytona 500. If he wants to be a part of the 2022 playoffs, he'll need to get his second career win. (88)

2. Ryan Blaney

This could be an opportunity race for Blaney. He's still seeking his first win of 2022 and last year he won at Daytona in a similar form of racing. He also has wins on plate tracks in 2019 and 2020. (75)

3. Chase Elliott

Elliott is the only driver with a perfect record of top-10s in pack races this year and he's coming off back-to-back top-fives at Nashville and Road America. (72)

4. Kevin Harvick

Harvick has not won on a plate track since 2010, but he's rarely had this much incentive to do so with a playoff spot on the line in addition to his current winless streak. (27)

5. Brad Keselowski

It's becoming increasingly obvious that if Keselowski wants to be a part of the 2022 championship hunt, he is probably going to need to draw a No. 1 finish on a carburetor-restricted superspeedways. (35)

6. Michael McDowell

McDowell has been known as a solid dark horse on plate tracks. He has four top-10s in the last seven races on this track type and is even a greater threat because he's been running well nearly every week. (53)

7. Austin Dillon

Now that his teammate Tyler Reddick has a win, Dillon will be even more determined to join him in the playoffs. He came close at Talladega this spring with a second-place finish to William Byron. (33)

8. Corey LaJoie

LaJoie will be one of the best values this week. He tends to fly under the radar, but has swept the top 15 in pack races and has eight top-20s in 18 races in 2022. (78)

9. Kurt Busch

In the past two seasons, Busch earned top-fives at Talladega and Atlanta on carburetor-restricted superspeedway tracks. All but one of his remaining attempts ended 22nd or better. (9)

10. Ross Chastain

Chastain led only a single lap at Talladega in route to Victory Lane and would not be this highly regarded if not for a second-place finish in the first Atlanta race this year. (38)

11. Justin Haley

Haley's only Cup win came on this track type in 2019 in the rain shortened the Coke Zero 400. He's finished 11th and 12th in his last two efforts, so he has a knack for staying out of trouble on the carburetor-restricted superspeedways. (18)

12. Chase Briscoe

Briscoe's third-place finish in the Daytona 500 was his high-water mark, but he has also scored top-15s in three of his seven pack racing attempts. (25)

13. Martin Truex, Jr.

Truex is only two positions above the cutline, but unless there are two new winners he's still playoff eligible. He has not yet won on a carburetor-restricted superspeedway in his career, but he came close twice with two runner-up finishes at Daytona. (44)

14. Joey Logano

A ninth at Atlanta is only the second time in the past three seasons that Logano finished inside the top 10 in a pack race, but his most recent win on this track type was in 2018 at Talladega. (67)

15. Austin Cindric

Cindric hopes lightning will strike twice after winning the 2022 Daytona 500. He finished outside the top 20 in his next two plate races, so that has not been the case so far. (64)

16. Denny Hamlin

From the end of 2019 through the first plate race of 2021, Hamlin had six consecutive top-10s. In six races since then, he's earned only one more. (4)

17. Aric Almirola

Nearly half of the field is going to treat this like an opportunity race and that could produce some fireworks. Almirola finished fifth this spring in the Daytona 500, so he has as good a shot as anyone. (82)

18. Kyle Busch

Busch is coming off perhaps his worst race of the season at Road America. In three pack racing starts, he has a pair of top-10s to his credit, however, so he should rebound quickly. (7)

19. Kyle Larson

On balance, Larson has not had very good luck in pack races with five of his last seven ending 20th or worse. Save him for another track type. (22)

20. Erik Jones

Jones won the 2018 Daytona 2 race in a similar style of racing and has earned sporadic top-10s on this track type since. He has two such finishes in the last two seasons and a pair of top-15s. (41)

21. Christopher Bell

As wild cards go, this is not Bell's best shot. He won't wait for something good to happen at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course or Watkins Glen International, though; he's going to try and ride with the lead pack for most of the Quaker State 400. (50)

22. Cole Custer

Custer showed a lot of promise on this type of track last year with three top-15s in four races. In 2022, he's failed to finish that well with a best of 20th in the Daytona 500. (86)

23. William Byron

Byron's win in the first Atlanta race this year and a second at Talladega in 2021 suggests he will be a solid value this week. Four sub-25th-place finishes in the past two seasons tell a different story. (15)

24. Chris Buescher

In his last four attempts with this style of racing, Buescher has alternated a top-10 finish with one outside the top 15. His Atlanta 1 result was seventh. (46)

25. Daniel Suarez

Suarez's fourth-place finish in Atlanta 1 was one of the early signs that he would have a breakthrough season. Now that he has the Sonoma win, the rest of the regular season is gravy - unless we get four more winners. (11)

26. Alex Bowman

With a 10th-place finish in the first Atlanta race and a ninth at Talladega this season, Bowman has some momentum on his side, but his odds are drug down by three 30-something results in 2021's pack races. (70)

27. BJ McLeod

McLeod is not going to anchor your roster, but he has shown consistency in the past two seasons with the majority of his results in the mid-20s and a top-10 in last year's Daytona 2 race. (87)

28. Josh Bilicki

Given the right circumstances, Bilicki can be a good value this week. He finished 10th in the second Daytona race last year and was 16th at Atlanta this spring. (89)

29. Cody Ware

Ware finished 17th in this year's Daytona 500 with a similar style of racing, but the remainder of his pack racing results ended in the 20s. (90)

30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

For a while, Stenhouse was considered one of the best plate racers in the field. He has not cracked the top 15 in the last two seasons, however, and even failed to get a top-25 this year. (61)

31. Tyler Reddick

Reddick's win last week at Road America means there are only three spots available for non-winners in the playoffs. There is still a lot of racing in the regular season, but the pressure is off the No. 8 team for a few weeks. (30)

32. Ty Dillon

Dillon came close to cracking the top 10 in the Daytona 500; anything can happen in a pack racing lottery. His last two efforts were in the mid-30s, however. (80)

33. Todd Gilliland

In his last two attempts in this style of racing, Gilliland finished 27th at Atlanta and Talladega. He'll need a lot of luck or attrition to get a top-20. (84)

34. Noah Gragson

Gragson will need to keep his temper in check at Atlanta because the consequences of spinning someone out in a pack racing event can be even more devastating than on a road course. (47)

35. Harrison Burton

Burton's best pack racing attempt ended in a 20th last year at Talladega and he was 25th this year in Atlanta 1. There is reason to be hopeful he will exceed our expectations. (57)

36. Garrett Smithley

In Rick Ware's No. 15, this will be Smithley's first pack-racing start of 2022 so we need to evaluate him before handicapping him higher. (91)

The number in parentheses after the handicap refers to our confidence level for that driver compared to the field. A low number does not necessarily mean we do not have confidence this week, but that contrasted with the others in the field in previous races, we have missed more often in their handicaps. Starting with a confidence level of 90 percent, because 100 is impossible to achieve, this number decrements by percentage to a low of about five.

