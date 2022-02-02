Quack Tracker: Updated list of recruits to sign with the Oregon Ducks

National Signing Day is finally here. In the world of college football, it might as well be Christmas.

As some of the best recruits in the nation decide throughout the day where they will be playing their college ball this coming season, a team that will be intereseting to watch is the Oregon Ducks.

After being dealt a tough hand in December, new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has done an impressive job of shoring up this recruiting class and getting in the mix for a number of high-profile prospects. They may not all end up signing with the Ducks, but what Lanning has been able to do with virtually one arm tied behind his back has been impressive nonetheless.

There are a number of players who have already committed to the Ducks and will be signing their national letter of intent on Wednesday, as well as a few recruits who will be announcing their commentment as well.

Here’s an updated list of all the Ducks’ recruits, and the status of their signing as well:

4-star CB Khamari Terrell

Status: SIGNED

No. 42 CB in 2022 class

Chose Ducks over Baylor Bears

4-star CB Jahlil Florence

Status: Committed // Not signed

No. 11 CB in 2022 class

Chose Oregon over USC Trojans

4-star WR Justius Lowe

Status: Committed // Not Signed

No. 4 player in Oregon

Chose Ducks over Utah Utes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

4-star S Trejon Williams

Status: Committed // Not Signed

No. 24 S in 2022 class

Chose Ducks over USC, Arizona, Penn State

3-star OL Kawika Rodgers

I would like to announce that I will be playing football and representing my family and Hawaii for next four year at The University of Oregon 💚🦆💛#GoDucks #ScoDucks #OregonFootball @BrandonHuffman @IAMKLEMM pic.twitter.com/hNUtdZ3hD9 — Kawika Rogers (@RogersKawika) January 17, 2022

Status: Committed // Not Signed

No. 3 player in Hawaii

Chose Ducks over Arizona State, Fresno State

4-star CB Jalil Tucker

Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)

No. 17 CB in 2022 class

3-star DL Ben Roberts

Another monster up front. Ben Roberts is locked in with the Ducks! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ylq2ivuCFv — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 15, 2021

Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)

No. 53 DL in 2022 class

4-star LB Devon Jackson

Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)

No. 10 LB in 2022 class

4-star LB Harrison Taggart

Can’t wait to watch this guy fly around on defense. Welcome to the Flock, @HarrisonTaggar4!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/FPRi27o19V — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 15, 2021

Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)

No. 38 LB in 2022 class

3-star OL Michael Wooten

Adding some serious size and strength to the O-Line. Welcome to the Oregon family, Michael Wooten! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/NxtM39e0YY — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 15, 2021

Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)

No. 48 OL in 2022 class

3-star DL Sir Mells

Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)

No. 129 DL in 2022 class

