Quack Tracker: Updated list of recruits to sign with the Oregon Ducks
National Signing Day is finally here. In the world of college football, it might as well be Christmas.
As some of the best recruits in the nation decide throughout the day where they will be playing their college ball this coming season, a team that will be intereseting to watch is the Oregon Ducks.
After being dealt a tough hand in December, new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has done an impressive job of shoring up this recruiting class and getting in the mix for a number of high-profile prospects. They may not all end up signing with the Ducks, but what Lanning has been able to do with virtually one arm tied behind his back has been impressive nonetheless.
There are a number of players who have already committed to the Ducks and will be signing their national letter of intent on Wednesday, as well as a few recruits who will be announcing their commentment as well.
Here’s an updated list of all the Ducks’ recruits, and the status of their signing as well:
4-star CB Khamari Terrell
Texas ➡️ Eugene 🦆@KhamariTerrell is officially a Duck! #GoDucks x #NSD22 pic.twitter.com/9Da8HBbkb4
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 2, 2022
Status: SIGNED
No. 42 CB in 2022 class
Chose Ducks over Baylor Bears
4-star CB Jahlil Florence
Committed. 🦆@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/CtytsH42LS
— jahlil florence (@JahlilFlorence8) January 31, 2022
Status: Committed // Not signed
No. 11 CB in 2022 class
Chose Oregon over USC Trojans
4-star WR Justius Lowe
Hero in my own Hood !💚💛 @CoachDanLanning @junioradams13 @KennyDillingham @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/T5ei3u3jEq
— Justius Lowe (@LoweJustius) January 19, 2022
Status: Committed // Not Signed
No. 4 player in Oregon
Chose Ducks over Utah Utes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
4-star S Trejon Williams
Real soon💚🤞🏾🏁 pic.twitter.com/FHYxllIiia
— Trejon Williams (@trejon_williams) May 21, 2021
Status: Committed // Not Signed
No. 24 S in 2022 class
Chose Ducks over USC, Arizona, Penn State
3-star OL Kawika Rodgers
I would like to announce that I will be playing football and representing my family and Hawaii for next four year at The University of Oregon 💚🦆💛#GoDucks #ScoDucks #OregonFootball @BrandonHuffman @IAMKLEMM pic.twitter.com/hNUtdZ3hD9
— Kawika Rogers (@RogersKawika) January 17, 2022
Status: Committed // Not Signed
No. 3 player in Hawaii
Chose Ducks over Arizona State, Fresno State
4-star CB Jalil Tucker
Electric playmaker in the secondary.@TuckerJalil is officially an Oregon Duck! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/FbX2X26A9Y
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 15, 2021
Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)
No. 17 CB in 2022 class
3-star DL Ben Roberts
Another monster up front.
Ben Roberts is locked in with the Ducks! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ylq2ivuCFv
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 15, 2021
Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)
No. 53 DL in 2022 class
4-star LB Devon Jackson
— Devon Jackson (@DevontheJet402) February 1, 2022
Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)
No. 10 LB in 2022 class
4-star LB Harrison Taggart
Can’t wait to watch this guy fly around on defense.
Welcome to the Flock, @HarrisonTaggar4!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/FPRi27o19V
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 15, 2021
Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)
No. 38 LB in 2022 class
3-star OL Michael Wooten
Adding some serious size and strength to the O-Line.
Welcome to the Oregon family, Michael Wooten! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/NxtM39e0YY
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 15, 2021
Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)
No. 48 OL in 2022 class
3-star DL Sir Mells
Got a beast in the trenches.
Welcome to Oregon, @SirMells40!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/UEAf2uf4Zi
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 15, 2021
Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)
No. 129 DL in 2022 class
1
1