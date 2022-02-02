Quack Tracker: Updated list of recruits to sign with the Oregon Ducks

National Signing Day is finally here. In the world of college football, it might as well be Christmas.

As some of the best recruits in the nation decide throughout the day where they will be playing their college ball this coming season, a team that will be intereseting to watch is the Oregon Ducks.

After being dealt a tough hand in December, new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has done an impressive job of shoring up this recruiting class and getting in the mix for a number of high-profile prospects. They may not all end up signing with the Ducks, but what Lanning has been able to do with virtually one arm tied behind his back has been impressive nonetheless.

There are a number of players who have already committed to the Ducks and will be signing their national letter of intent on Wednesday, as well as a few recruits who will be announcing their commentment as well.

Here’s an updated list of all the Ducks’ recruits, and the status of their signing as well:

4-star CB Khamari Terrell

  • Status: SIGNED

  • No. 42 CB in 2022 class

  • Chose Ducks over Baylor Bears

4-star CB Jahlil Florence

  • Status: Committed // Not signed

  • No. 11 CB in 2022 class

  • Chose Oregon over USC Trojans

4-star WR Justius Lowe

  • Status: Committed // Not Signed

  • No. 4 player in Oregon

  • Chose Ducks over Utah Utes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

4-star S Trejon Williams

  • Status: Committed // Not Signed

  • No. 24 S in 2022 class

  • Chose Ducks over USC, Arizona, Penn State

3-star OL Kawika Rodgers

  • Status: Committed // Not Signed

  • No. 3 player in Hawaii

  • Chose Ducks over Arizona State, Fresno State

4-star CB Jalil Tucker

  • Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)

  • No. 17 CB in 2022 class

3-star DL Ben Roberts

  • Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)

  • No. 53 DL in 2022 class

4-star LB Devon Jackson

  • Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)

  • No. 10 LB in 2022 class

4-star LB Harrison Taggart

  • Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)

  • No. 38 LB in 2022 class

3-star OL Michael Wooten

  • Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)

  • No. 48 OL in 2022 class

3-star DL Sir Mells

  • Status: Signed (Early Signing Period)

  • No. 129 DL in 2022 class

