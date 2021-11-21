QTNA: Which offense will be more creative? Which Cowboys an Chiefs will step up from shadows?

The Dallas Cowboys have come out on the better end of the equation more often than not when it comes to playing the Dallas Texans, err the Kansas City Chiefs. With a 7-4 advantage in the head-to-head battle, the organization has a special place in their hearts for the matchup. How much of that is relevant to Sunday’s tilt? Probably none at all. These are an entirely new set of players from when the teams have met in the past.

This is the first time Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott will square off, with the former becoming the gold standard for the new generation of quarterbacks. The latter has been setting the standard for 2021 though, and getting them on the same field has to have the executives at CBS Sports salivating. To help put the game in context of what a victory or loss means for each side and to glean some insight into what will contribute to the result, we gathered some assistance.

The incomparable Charles Goldman, managing editor of Chiefs Wire provided some key enemy intel ahead of the 2021 Week 11 matchup.

Chiefs Wire: The Cowboys boast one of the top offenses in the league. What’s the key to their success and if you were an opposing defensive coordinator how would you slow them down?

Cowboys Wire:

This is going to sound really familiar to Chiefs fans… the key to success is to be so diverse in the attack that the defense cannot stop any of it. Dallas’ OC Kellen Moore plays every style imaginable. The majority of the offensive personnel has been together for so long, especially him and QB Dak Prescott as they used to be teammates, they literally have an answer for anything a defense throws at them.

And then the personnel is so good they can do anything asked of them. Run power, run to the edges, deep routes, timing routes, seam work with tight ends… they are all on the table and Moore is a master of setting up things based on varying formations.

Cowboys Wire: We've seen some incredible things from the Kansas City offense over the Mahomes era; unique formations we haven't seen elsewhere. Is that still a regular occurrence or have things settled down a bit?

Chiefs Wire:

It’s still a regular occurrence. Andy Reid is an innovator, but part of his innovation lies in allowing his players, assistant coaches, even janitors (yes, I said janitors) to bring him play designs. If the play is good, he’ll put it in without hesitation. For instance, in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Mahomes threw an underhand touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

For the play, Travis Kelce uses this counter motion across the formation and draws attention away from Edwards-Helaire. The play was called “Tom and Jerry” and Kelce came up with it during a special teams period in practice. Who knows what the team has up their sleeve this week.

Chiefs Wire: What’s your assessment of Mike McCarthy in his second season as head coach in Dallas?

Cowboys Wire:

McCarthy was my top pick to succeed Jason Garrett, well if they weren’t going to offer up draft picks for Bill Belichick or Sean Payton. The first year he had so much to deal with, trying to change a culture via Zoom meeting then losing so many major roster pieces for the year. But the complaints after that were things he was doing to instill the ultimate confidence in the team. He’s insanely aggressive and wants his club to know he will always put faith in them coming through. His litmus test was getting the guys to play better after being humiliated and they came through with one of the NFL’s most impressive victories of the season. I’d say that’s the mark of an excellent coach.

Cowboys Wire: Andy Reid was known for a long time as a great coach who couldn't get his team over the hump until he did. It's really weird to call a 6-4 team disappointing, but that's the life of a top team. Has there been any quote-unquote blame placed at Reid's feet for the way the team started the season?

Chiefs Wire:

Other than the typical angry fan nonsense, not really. Earlier this week, Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt praised Reid for being a steadying presence during what was perceived as a turbulent start to the season. Truth be told, through 10 games during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning season, the team was also 6-4. Everyone in the building knows that all of their season-long goals are still very obtainable, but there is little room for error. That includes a non-conference game ahead of the bye week.

Chiefs Wire: Are there any underrated players on the Cowboys’ roster that Chiefs fans should know about ahead of the game?

Cowboys Wire:

WR Noah Brown is going to have the chance to step up now that Amari Cooper will miss the game. Connor McGovern is replacing Connor Williams at left guard. Dorance Armstrong is subbing for Randy Gregory at defensive end. Those are the three main candidates KC fans should prepare to learn more about, either in a good or bad way on Sunday afternoon. Also, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis are playing excellent ball right now.

Trevon Diggs gets all the press at corner, and rightfully so, but those guys are getting after it too. It will be interesting to see how they fare against a prime talent like Patrick Mahomes.

Cowboys Wire: The Chiefs’ defense takes a lot of punches but looking over the last few outings they seem to have found their groove. Who are some of the guys who will introduce themselves to the world with all eyes on this game?

Chiefs Wire:

I’d say the linebacker corps has really been key to the turnaround. Getting second-year LB Willie Gay Jr. back from injured reserve and entrusting rookie LB Nick Bolton with more responsibility has been huge. Gay Jr. is the most athletic linebacker on the team and without him on the field, they really don’t have a sideline-to-sideline presence. Bolton won Defensive Rookie of the Month honors in October. Even though the Titans blew out Kansas City, he helped contain Derrick Henry and racked up 15 tackles and four tackles for loss in that single game.

Chiefs Wire: Do you feel this is a measuring-stick game for the Cowboys?

Cowboys Wire:

The Cowboys have performed well against top teams so far. They played Tampa to a stalemate in the opener, then went into Los Angeles and beat the Chargers on the road. They were the last team to defeat the red-hot Patriots, who have defeated their last five opponents 175-50. Still, of course this is a measuring stick game. The Chiefs are awesome.

Cowboys Wire: With the losses Kansas City has endured so far this season to top clubs, blown out by the Titans and Bills by a combined 42 points, what does it say if they lose this game? What if they win?

Chiefs Wire:

I think this is a bit of a measuring-stick game for the KC defense. They’ve had a lot to live up to playing alongside the powerhouse Chiefs offense. I think Tyrann Mathieu described it perfectly earlier this year when he said to media members, “You guys little brother us.” Basically, they’ve been playing second fiddle to the offense for a while and they’re playing with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

So the Cowboys’ offense, even without Amari Cooper, they’re one of the better units in the NFL. If the defense can slow Dallas’ offense enough to help KC pull out the win, they prove that they’ve flipped the script on what was a dreadful start to the season. If they can’t stop Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb and lose the game, well, it’s back to the drawing board for the defense.

Chiefs Wire: Who wins the Preston Road Trophy this week and why?

Cowboys Wire:

Well I certainly felt better about the Cowboys’ chances before Amari Cooper caught COVID. Call me crazy, but I feel like despite this humungous loss Dallas will still be able to score in this contest and can pull out the 35-31 upset.

Cowboys Wire: Who do you feel wins this game?

Chiefs Wire:

The Cowboys own the all-time record against the Chiefs, but almost all of their losses have come in Kansas City. I think the momentum the Chiefs have built with three consecutive wins and the home crowd gives them enough of an edge to pull out a close win. Chiefs 27, Cowboys 21.

