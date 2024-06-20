QS: Milan monitoring the Rabiot situation after he rejects Juventus proposals

AC Milan have held an interest in Adrien Rabiot in recent weeks, and following some updates about his future, a report has suggested that eyes are on the situation from the Rossoneri.

In the upcoming mercato, Milan will look to add at least one central midfielder to their squad, given the desire to add depth and stability to their side.

Throughout last season, the Rossoneri had an evident balance issue within their team, and even when Ismael Bennacer returned, there were doubts about the composition of the midfield, given that Tijjani Reijnders or Yacine Adli were often played in a deeper role.

With that in mind, there is a desire to add a new profile to the midfield – a more defensive midfielder with a better physical profile than what is currently at the club, but players like Rabiot present opportunities perhaps too good to turn down.

Quotidiano Sportivo (via Milan News) reports that the Frenchman has rejected the proposals from Juventus, and Cristiano Giuntoli’s attempts at renewing his deal are failing. Therefore, the Diavolo are waiting and monitoring the situation.

As the report suggests, Milan could make an offer in the next few days, given Rabiot has been so against renewing in Turin.