QPR v Leeds

Not everyone was thrilled with their team's draft on Thursday night.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson and former NFL running back Damien Harris to give their initial thoughts and takeaways from a wild first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. The trio dive into a few standout selections, including plenty of time analyzing what the Atlanta Falcons could possibly be thinking by taking Michael Penix Jr, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye and their respective fits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, why Tennessee Titans fans should be ecstatic about the J.C. Latham pick, Xavier Worthy's instant impact potential with the Kansas City Chiefs and why the Las Vegas Raiders took a tight end in the first round two years in a row.
The Lakers find themselves in a familiar hole versus the reigning champions and can't seem to find a way out.
“Please Let The Coach & GM Pick This Year" read a sign out front.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
"Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen, he's been doing that for quite a while. We'll see about that."
Plum said she was 'devastated' in a cryptic statement on social media.
Holliday batted .059 in 34 at-bats after being called up April 10.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Charlie Woods shot a 9-over 81 in the first stage of U.S. Open qualifying on Thursday in Florida.
Olu Fashanu went 11th overall to the Jets and Chop Robinson was selected 21st by the Dolphins.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
No injuries were reported in the two-car crash.
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
Arman Tsarukyan appeared to punch a fan twice on his way into the Octagon during UFC 300 on Saturday night.
Which new uniforms are winners this season?
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.