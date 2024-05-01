Advertisement

'QPR talk with Hearts' Friel' - gossip

BBC

Queens Park Rangers are in talks over a deal for Heart of Midlothian right-back Rocco Friel, but the Edinburgh club want to retain the 17-year-old right-back who is out of contract at the end of the season and would attract training and development compensation if he moves on. (Daily Record)

Read Wednesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.

Gossip logo
[BBC]