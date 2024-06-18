QPR keeper Mahoney extends contract with club

Murphy Mahoney made 25 appearances for Swindon Town on loan last season [Getty Images]

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney has signed a contract extension with the Championship club.

The 22-year-old played 25 times on loan at Swindon Town last season before his stay was cut short in December due to injury.

"This is massive for me. I am really happy. I have been here since I was 10 and my plan is to be here as long as possible and eventually become the number one," he told the QPR website.

"I love it here, it is home to me and long may it continue."

The Hoops did not state the length of Mahoney's contract.