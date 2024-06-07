QPR consider move for Strasbourg’s Nordine Kandil

According to a report from L’Équipe, Queens Park Rangers and Clermont Foot are considering moves for RC Strasbourg Alsace playmaker Nordine Kandil (22).

Kandil, who came through the ranks at Strasbourg, is approaching the final year of his contract at the Alsace club. After a promising loan spell at Annecy, where he needed four goals and registered seven assists in Ligue 2, the Franco-Moroccan midfielder may have options in the upcoming transfer window.

L’Équipe understands that numerous clubs could be ready to profit from Kandil’s precarious contractual situation with Les Alsaciens and make a move. Clermont Foot, who will play their football in the second tier of French football after their relegation from Ligue 1, are considering an offer as they look to reconstruct their attacking sector with Austrian international Muhammed Cham expected to leave. He is attracting interest from Turkey and the MLS. Kandil is also attracting notable interest from EFL Championship side QPR.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle