Qinwen Zheng vs Aryna Sabalenka: Start time and how to watch Australian Open women's singles final today

Qinwen Zheng vs Aryna Sabalenka: Start time and how to watch Australian Open women's singles final today

Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng face off today in the 2024 Australian Open final for the women's singles title.

Last year saw Sabalenka, 25, kick off a stunning 12 months with victory in Melbourne for her first Grand Slam title, and she has maintained her form into the new season.

Fourth-seed Coco Gauff and ninth-seed Barbora Krejcikova have both been dispatched by the Belarusian, who is the favourite for Saturday's final.

But Zheng, aged just 21 but ranked No13 in the world, will pose a threat even if her route to the showpiece has been kinder with the likes of Britain's Katie Boulter beaten before the unseeded Dayana Yastremska was her semi-final opponent.

Zheng vs Sabalenka start time

The women's singles final is scheduled to take place today, Saturday, January 27, 2024.

For fans in the UK, it is slated to start at 8.30am GMT.

How to watch Zheng vs Sabalenka

TV channel: In the UK, the Australian Open final will be broadcast on Eurosport 1, which can be found on Sky channel 412 and Virgin Media channel 521. Coverage begins at 8am GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also use Discovery+ to stream the action in full. An Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99 per month, or £59.99 for the full year.