QFIN INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors who purchased 360 DigiTech, Inc. securities (NASDAQ:QFIN) between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021 may seek to participate in the case as a Lead Plaintiff. Interested investors may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/360DigiTech for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917. A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of QFIN. Investors do not need to be the Lead Plaintiff to recover as class members if the case is successful.

The case alleges that 360 DigiTech and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) 360 DigiTech had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; and (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny or enforcement action.

Interested 360 DigiTech investors have until September 13, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

