QCA’s Midwest Sluggers win state title

The QCA is now home to another state championship team.

The Midwest Sluggers, a girls’ 10-and-under softball team, took home the title. Powered by a home run, the team won the Iowa state tournament by beating a team from Ankeny.

The state champs are coached by Our Quad Cities News’ own Linsey Tobin.

