QC officers hit the streets for Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

Police officers in the area hit the streets, but they weren’t chasing any criminals.

They came out for the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The event leads up to the Special Olympics Iowa Summer Games. The run started outside of the Bettendorf Police Department. Officers carried the flame of hope for more than six miles and ended at Rookies Sports Bar in Davenport.

The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics. The Iowa Torch Run started in 1987. For more information, click here.

