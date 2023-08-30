Which QBs have thrown for the most yards in college football history?
Next on the list?
There have been some vaunted passing attacks in college football history. And, of course, that has led to quarterbacks throwing for a wild amount of yards in their college careers. A look at the top 15, a list Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman could possibly land on after the weekend action.
15. Philip Rivers
College: North Carolina State.
Years: 2000-03.
Yards: 13,484.
14. Brett Rypien
College: Boise State.
Years: 2015-18.
Yards: 13,484.
13. Sean Mannion
College: Oregon State.
Years: 2011-14.
Yards: 13,600.
12. Mason Rudolph
College: Oklahoma State.
Years: 2014-17.
Yards: 13,618.
11. Holton Ahlers
College: East Carolina.
Years: 2018-22.
Yards: 13,927.
10. Rakeem Cato
College: Marshall.
Years: 2011-14.
Yards: 14,079.
9. Colt Brennan
College: Hawaii.
Years: 2005-07.
Yards: 14,193.
8. Luke Falk
College: Washington State.
Years: 2014-17.
Yards: 14,481.
7. Baker Mayfield
Colleges: Texas Tech, Oklahoma.
Years: 2013-17.
Yards: 14,607.
6. Kellen Moore
College: Boise State.
Years: 2008-11.
Yards: 14,667.
5. Ty Detmer
College: BYU.
Years: 1998-91.
Yards: 15,031.
4. Graham Harrell
College: Texas Tech.
Years: 2005-08.
Yards: 15,793.
3. Landry Jones
College: Oklahoma.
Years: 2009-12.
Yards: 16,646.
2. Timmy Chang
College: Hawaii.
Years: 2000-04.
Yards: 17,072.
1. Case Keenum
College: Houston.
Years: 2007-11.
Yards: 19,217.