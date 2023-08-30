Which QBs have thrown for the most yards in college football history?

Next on the list?

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

There have been some vaunted passing attacks in college football history. And, of course, that has led to quarterbacks throwing for a wild amount of yards in their college careers. A look at the top 15, a list Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman could possibly land on after the weekend action.

15. Philip Rivers

(Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images)

College: North Carolina State.

Years: 2000-03.

Yards: 13,484.

14. Brett Rypien

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

College: Boise State.

Years: 2015-18.

Yards: 13,484.

13. Sean Mannion

(Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports)

College: Oregon State.

Years: 2011-14.

Yards: 13,600.

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

College: Oklahoma State.

Years: 2014-17.

Yards: 13,618.

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

College: East Carolina.

Years: 2018-22.

Yards: 13,927.

10. Rakeem Cato

(Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports)

College: Marshall.

Years: 2011-14.

Yards: 14,079.

9. Colt Brennan

(Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports)

College: Hawaii.

Years: 2005-07.

Yards: 14,193.

8. Luke Falk

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

College: Washington State.

Years: 2014-17.

Yards: 14,481.

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Colleges: Texas Tech, Oklahoma.

Years: 2013-17.

Yards: 14,607.

6. Kellen Moore

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

College: Boise State.

Years: 2008-11.

Yards: 14,667.

5. Ty Detmer

(USA TODAY Sports)

College: BYU.

Years: 1998-91.

Yards: 15,031.

4. Graham Harrell

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

College: Texas Tech.

Years: 2005-08.

Yards: 15,793.

3. Landry Jones

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

College: Oklahoma.

Years: 2009-12.

Yards: 16,646.

2. Timmy Chang

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

College: Hawaii.

Years: 2000-04.

Yards: 17,072.

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

College: Houston.

Years: 2007-11.

Yards: 19,217.

Story originally appeared on List Wire