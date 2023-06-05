QBs moving on: DaOne Owens transfers to Massillon; JacQai Long heads back to West Virginia

Copley quarterback DaOne Owens dives for a touchdown over Tallmadge's Keegan Gilbride on Oct. 14, 2022.

The quarterback positions at Archbishop Hoban and Copley are open heading into the 2023 high school football season after each school's expected returning senior starter transferred.

DaOne Owens left Copley during the winter and transferred to Massillon, and JacQai Long left Hoban at the end of the 2022-23 school year to transfer to Hurricane High School in West Virginia.

Copley athletic director Andy Jalwan said Owens transferred from Copley to Massillon on Feb. 16.

Owens joins a Massillon team that returns quarterback Jalen Slaughter, who started for the Tigers as a freshman and sophomore. He helped the Tigers go 12-2 and reach the Division II state semifinals.

Hoban quarterback JacQai Long rushes for a short gain against Iona Prep on Sept. 3, 2022.

Hoban football coach Tim Tyrrell said Long finished the school year at Hoban and is heading back to West Virginia. Long attended Capital High School in West Virginia as a freshman and sophomore.

Tyrrell described Long as “a great player.”

“He made such great friends and he became part of our family, and that will be missed more than anything with football,” Tyrrell said.

When asked who will be competing for the starting quarterback position, Tyrrell said “[juniors] Tylan Boykin and Victor Clark both have plenty of talent.”

How well did DaOne Owens play at Copley last season?

Owens, who is 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, was the centerpiece of Copley’s offense last season. He completed 195 of 336 passes for 2,594 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also ran 167 times for 1,422 yards and 17 TDs as Copley finished 3-8.

A second team All-Ohio selection in Division III last season, Owens has a college scholarship offer from Temple.

How well did JacQai Long play at Hoban last season?

Long, who is 6-2 and 200 pounds, helped Hoban finish as the Division II state runner-up with a 14-2 record last season. He completed 132 of 201 passes for 1,913 yards and 15 TDs in an offense featuring running back Lamar Sperling, Ohio's 2022 Mr. Football. Sperling recently graduated from Hoban.

Long has more than a dozen scholarship offers, including from Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

