QBs on the move: Creekside's Sean Ashenfelder, White's Jaylen Pettway name college choices

Add one more quarterback to St. Johns County's list of major college commitments from high school football.

Creekside junior Sean Ashenfelder announced his commitment Sunday to Rutgers, selecting the Scarlet Knights among more than a dozen college offers.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, the dual-threat quarterback has completed 43 of 106 passes for 561 yards and four touchdowns so far for Creekside, while rushing for 257 yards and six scores. Last year, he completed 60 percent of his passes for 923 yards and nine touchdowns along with 354 yards rushing, splitting time with now-graduated Wilson Edwards.

Creekside's Sean Ashenfelder (2) looks to pass during the fourth quarter of the Florida-Georgia Border Classic against Richmond Hill.

He also earned All-First Coast honors on the baseball diamond at shortstop for the Knights, batting .333 with four doubles, three triples, 25 stolen bases and a .970 OPS.

Ashenfelder is the first Creekside quarterback to commit to a Football Bowl Subdivision program since Tai Lavatai committed to Navy in the 2019 class. Lavatai is now a senior starting for Navy.

Later Sunday night, White quarterback Jaylen Pettway committed to Valdosta State, a program that's become a frequent destination for local passers. Former Raines state champion Ivory Durham IV played for Valdosta State on his way to a spring stint with the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Elks, and St. Augustine graduate Sammy Edwards now starts for the 3-0 Blazers.

Pettway, who transferred to White from Parker, has completed 42 of 65 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in his first four games with the 3-1 Commanders.

Ed White's Jaylen Pettway (3) throws a touchdown pass during the second quarter against Sandalwood.

Ashenfelder and Pettway join a growing list of college-bound prospects from a bumper crop of Northeast Florida quarterbacks in the 2024 and 2025 classes. In St. Johns County alone, Bartram Trail senior Riley Trujillo committed last year to UCF and St. Augustine junior Locklan Hewlett chose Wake Forest.

Other currently-committed area quarterbacks include Trinity Christian senior Colin Hurley (LSU), Mandarin junior Tramell Jones (Florida State), Bolles senior DJ Moore (Coastal Carolina), Bishop Kenny senior James Resar (Iowa) and Fletcher senior Marcelis Tate (USF).

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football: Creekside QB Sean Ashenfelder commits to Rutgers