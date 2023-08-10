What QBs Malik Willis, Will Levis are saying ahead of Tennessee Titans preseason opener

The race to be the Tennessee Titans' No. 2 quarterback begins in earnest on Saturday.

Veteran Ryan Tannehill is in solid position as the Titans' starter. But when the Titans visit the Chicago Bears for their preseason opener on Saturday (noon, News Channel 2), more of the focus will be on rookie Will Levis and second-year passer Malik Willis as they continue to jockey for the Titans' backup QB job.

The Titans' coaches are cagy about revealing which quarterbacks are going to get what opportunities in the game. Coach Mike Vrabel and quarterbacks coach Charles London said they don't want to reveal what decisions have already been made. Defensive line coach Terrell Williams, who will be the Titans' acting head coach for Saturday's game, said the team has a meeting Thursday evening to discuss playing time and rotations.

But there's no doubt how important the preseason opener and ensuing preseason games are for Willis and Levis. Willis has taken most of the second-team reps throughout the preseason and is listed as the No. 2 quarterback on the Titans' unofficial depth chart. But Levis was the Titans' second-round draft pick in April while Willis was drafted by a previous regime, and given the Titans' history of only carrying two quarterbacks on their active roster, Levis is likely in a better position to make the team if that tradition continues.

Both young passers have looked significantly improved in training camp compared to offseason training activities and, in Willis' case, last season. For Willis, the chance to go into a preseason game and show off his scrambling skills that he can't utilize in non-contact practices is a big advantage.

"It’s real football," Willis said. "That’s what it comes down to. It’s no more red jersey tag-off or make sure the pocket’s clean. It’s real football. You’ve just got to go out there and find ways to execute each play."

As for Levis, he wants to show the progress he's made mentally more than physically.

"Still I’m not making the best decisions all the time, but I feel like my decision making has gotten better and that I’m putting the ball in play and throwing good balls and understanding when to throw certain kinds of balls," Levis said. "Just overall comfort with the offense I feel like’s improved."

London said he's seen Levis get more comfortable with the playbook now that he's been able to rep certain situations two and three times in practice periods. And he's seen Willis get more comfortable as a quarterback, a refrain Vrabel has echoed as well. Willis credits that growth to experience; at this time last year he'd never called a play in a huddle, let alone run an NFL offense, so life keeps getting easier the more accustomed he gets to the transition.

But growth in practice isn't the same thing as growth in games. Willis struggled with the speed of operations and with getting the ball out quickly in three starts last year, leading to him being benched before Week 16. Levis struggled with turnovers and rash decisions his last college season at Kentucky, contributing to his tumble into the second round after once being thought of as a top-10 pick.

For both guys, they'll have an opportunity to change those narratives Saturday.

"It’ll be good to see how they handle the gameday environment, how they handle the operation and how they handle the huddle," London said. "Those are all things we’ll be looking for for those two during the game."

