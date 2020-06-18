QBs, coronavirus, and cornerbacks: 5 Bears takeaways after talking to assistants

It's over. Six hours and 13 Zoom calls later, the Bears have wrapped up their two-day long coaching staff media session. The offense spoke on Wednesday, and defense and special teams followed Thursday morning. As is usually the case with assistant coaches, conversation touched on a wide variety of topics, both on the field and off. Here's what really stood out:

Quarterbacks, duh

New QB coach John DeFilippo said he wanted his guys to walk with swagger, and also that "We know that we're the best quarterback room in the National Football League," so at the least, you can't say he's not practicing what he preaches. 'Flip' also mentioned that the competition between Trubisky and Foles is "as open of a competition as I've been involved with." Foles has more experience with DeFilippo and new OC Bill Lazor, dating back to his time in Philadelphia and Jacksonville, respectively. "Oh gosh, that would take up a lot of our time," Lazor said when asked to expand on what he likes about the Bears' newest QB.

Trubisky will still open camp as the starter, for however long that may last. Both coaches spoke about the importance of getting him to start playing more comfortably – whatever that may entail.

"I think everything is open as far as what is going to happen next, and I feel very good about the talks that Mitch and I have had about the fact that his future and his career is in his hands," Lazor added. "I think that's the way he and I have agreed to look at it. And that's a great thing about football; it's up to you."

Coronavirus concerns

Almost if not every coach was asked about returning to Halas Hall during the coronavirus pandemic; most expressed the same general confidence about the league and team's safety protocols. From a team-building standpoint, dealing with the virus' unpredictability may drastically affect how the Bears approach roster depth:

"I saw Tarik and some of these other guys at practice last week; I've watched all their film," Lazor said. "But to see them live and in person is just different. Once we do that now you maybe start leaning toward, ‘This is the way we'd like to take this system, all things being perfect.' Then you add in 2020: The Year of the Pandemic, I have no idea. Who knows if you're going to have to sit three wide receivers one week because they're all sick? I couldn't predict how this is going to go. So you better have depth and you better have multiplicity in your plan, I think."

Especially without a "bubble system" contingency plan in place, it's easy to see how infections could force teams to adopt a Special Teams-esque approach to the other two phases.

"That's part of our world, to be honest with you," special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said. "With guys going down, and plugging a guy in, it can be uncomfortable. But I'm comfortable being uncomfortable. That is our world."

A lotttttt of competition at cornerback

Outside of Kyle Fuller – and to a lesser extent, Buster Skrine in the slot – the Bears' CB jobs are up for grabs. Artie Burns, Tre Roberson, Jaylen Johnson, Duke Shelley, Kevin Tolliver, and Kindle Vildor will all get their shot. There's some assumption that Johnson, whom the Bears took 50th overall in this year's draft, would be in line to start across from Fuller, but DBs coach Deshea Townsend was obviously having none of that.

"I think we need to change that narrative," he said. "You never want to give somebody their job, and I don't want Jaylen to think it's his job because we drafted him. Everybody in my room talks about it, and I've said this to them: it's everybody's job to be a starter. So all those guys in the room, their mindset is that if you want to be a player in this league, if you want to be a pro, you better have the mindset to be a starter.

"You know, Kyle's job is to hold off [Stephen] Denmark. It's Denmark's job to take Kyle's job. So we should have a whole room of competitors who think they're starters."

The Bears got a preview of the upcomming competition during the last few games of 2019, when Tolliver played more than 50% of the defensive snaps in three of the last four games of the season – including his only start of the season in the win over Dallas. It was a stretch that, according to Townsend, proved that "He is a starter in this league."

"KT, he knows that this is his opportunity, and that's all he can ask for," Townsend added. "If he does what he did against Davante Adams, the plays that he made against Amari Cooper? He showed that he can play in the league, can be a starter in the league. He has to build upon it. And he has to be ready to come to work and compete."

The Bears have lots of Tight End optimism to sell you this summer

At this point no one's asking you to buy it, but if you're interested, the Bears are very optimistic about finding a workable solution at tight end on this roster. As evidence, new coach Clancy Barone pointed to Jimmy Graham's durability and noted that Cole Kmet reminded him of Pro Bowl Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph. He even had good things to say about Adam Shaheen:

"I mean the guy is physical," Barone said. "Everything about him, his height, his length, everything about the guy is what you want. Now for whatever reason did he have a hiccup here or there, injuries, whatever else? I don't know that.

"But I think he's a guy who has a very bright future still. I would not say any more than just Adam is a guy I think has a very very bright future and I've got plans for him to do things in our offense."

Barone's obviously not going to trash his guys, so take all this for what it's worth. But the Bears are excited about their tight ends, and they're going to tell you just how excited they really are.

Khalil Mack Is Going To Wreck Some People

"Motivation is not an issue with Khalil; never has been," OLBs coach Ted Monachino said. "But what I'll tell you is that he has approached this offseason with something to prove and that's something that I think we all can be encouraged by. That's exciting when a player of his caliber approaches his work the way he has approached it. That's No. 1."

"No. 2, I would say during this virtual offseason program he has done a remarkable job of starting conversation, asking questions-not only of me and coach Shuey but of the other players in the meeting. He has done an amazing job of leading them and giving them insight into what his process is. I just think that this is a special guy that has something to prove and has approached the last several months with a chip on his shoulder and I think that's good for everybody."

Good luck everyone!

