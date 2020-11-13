The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger Woods is on the course in Round 2; can he catch the leaders?

QBs Brady, Newton, Rivers still finding footing in new homes

  • FILE - New England Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton, left, and Jarrett Stidham sit on the bench with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. The AFC doesn’t lack for drama or star power even though Tom Brady has taken his talents to Davis Beach. In the wake of his departure, the Patriots have crashed like a meteorite. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
    1/6

    AFC Halfway Football

    FILE - New England Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton, left, and Jarrett Stidham sit on the bench with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. The AFC doesn’t lack for drama or star power even though Tom Brady has taken his talents to Davis Beach. In the wake of his departure, the Patriots have crashed like a meteorite. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    2/6

    Colts Titans Football

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver during an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Tampa, Fla. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 38-3. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
    3/6

    Saints Buccaneers Football

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver during an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Tampa, Fla. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 38-3. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) as he throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    4/6

    Saints Buccaneers Football

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) as he throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, center, throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
    5/6

    Patriots Jets Football

    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, center, throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes as offensive guard Mark Glowinski (64) blocks Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    6/6

    Colts Titans Football

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes as offensive guard Mark Glowinski (64) blocks Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
FILE - New England Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton, left, and Jarrett Stidham sit on the bench with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. The AFC doesn’t lack for drama or star power even though Tom Brady has taken his talents to Davis Beach. In the wake of his departure, the Patriots have crashed like a meteorite. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver during an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Tampa, Fla. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 38-3. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) as he throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, center, throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes as offensive guard Mark Glowinski (64) blocks Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
MARK LONG
·5 min read

Cam Newton rattles off nicknames for teammates like he’s calling plays in the huddle.

Buzzo. Bo Diddley. Bent Dog. Crazy Legs. 30 for 30. Kicker Guy. Punter Guy. Snapper Guy.

Newton’s got one for just about everyone. Some clear, others covert, most comical.

“I’ve been a part of teams where, at times you feel like, even though you’re sharing or you’re locker roommates or you’re locker mates, that’s just your coworker,” Newton said Thursday. “And I’ve also been around teams that have been extremely close and guys have this family oriented bond and those teams usually last, and that’s what we’re trying to get to.”

Winning might help.

Newton is one of three venerable quarterbacks — along with Tom Brady and Philip Rivers — who made high-profile moves during the NFL's pandemic-altered offseason. The 43-year-old Brady took his six Super Bowl rings from New England to Tampa Bay. The 38-year-old Rivers left the Chargers after 16 seasons and joined Indianapolis. The 31-year-old Newton relocated from Charlotte to New England following an injury-plagued 2019.

It hasn’t been a totally smooth transition for any of them, although Brady and Rivers are playoff contenders at the halfway point of the season.

Newton, meanwhile, well, he summed up his season better than a Patriots fan sitting on a barstool in Brookline.

“This has been, as Bostonians would say, a wicked year,” Newton quipped.

Newton has 10 touchdowns (eight rushing, two passing) and eight turnovers in eight games. The Patriots (3-5) are averaging slightly more than 20 points, ranking 28th in the league and sitting in their lowest spot since quarterbacks Steve Grogan, Tom Hodson and Marc Wilson split starts in 1990.

They edged the winless New York Jets on Monday night to avoid the franchise’s first five-game skid since 1995.

“Losing is not acceptable in this locker room, in this county, in this state, this area, this region,” Newton said. “So Cameron Newton, you need to pick your expletive up. That’s what I’ve learned.”

In Newton’s defense, the talent around him makes his most lean years in Carolina seem stout. He’s got a revolving door at running back, no receivers with any touchdown receptions and not a single tight end with double-digit catches.

Brady knows the feeling.

He found much greener grass in tropical Tampa Bay, which recently added Antonio Brown to a receiving corps that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski. Those four guys have a combined 16 Pro Bowl appearances, two more than Brady.

With Godwin and Gronk healthy and Brown getting acclimated, the Buccaneers (6-3) should be a team to watch down the stretch in the NFC — even if they didn’t look the part last week. Their 38-3 home loss to South-leading New Orleans was the most lopsided in Brady’s 21-year career.

“It’s a lot of positive yelling that he does,” left tackle Donovan Smith said. “It’s great to be able to have somebody who has been to the top, been to the Super Bowl and knows how to get there. You just kind of sit there and you trust him – how he manages the game and communication and everything.”

Rivers is coming off his most impressive victory with his new team, a 34-17 comeback at Tennessee on Thursday night that gave the Colts (6-3) their sixth win in eight games and put them atop the AFC South. Rivers played turnover-free football for the fourth time this season — all wins — and found success with a hurry-up offense.

“It just felt like we were dialed in and ready to go,” Rivers said. “This performance, from our team, doesn’t surprise any of us. … This was a big win, but we know there is a long way to go.”

Brady, Rivers and Newton all thought they were joining playoff-caliber teams. The Bucs were the NFL’s top passing team in 2019 with turnover-prone Jameis Winston at the helm. The Colts, who have one of the best pass-blocking lines in the league, were a playoff team in 2018 and probably would have been again last season had they just been better in close games.

And no one could blame Newton for jumping at a chance to play in New England, which has won the AFC East each of the last 11 years and been a perennial playoff contender since Brady and coach Bill Belichick’s second season together.

All three are considered short-term fixes at the NFL's most important position.

Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million deal. Brady got $50 million fully guaranteed for two years. Newton is playing on a one-year, $1.75 million contract.

Newton might be the least likely to stay put in 2021. Either way, the Patriots will always have his nicknames.

“Obviously COVID has kind of limited any type of team interactions outside of the stadium," Newton said. "And normally we would have probably had gathers, but that has been halted all year.

"So, anytime you have the opportunity to talk to a teammate, be around a teammate, … you will always want to chat and talk and make the day go by faster, sort of speak. And that’s what it all comes down to.”

___

AP Sports Writers Fred Goodall and Kyle Hightower contributed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Victor Oladipo apparently really, really wanted out of Indianapolis

    The Pacers star reportedly would frequently ask other teams if he could “come play with y’all” during games last year.

  • These Teams Are Reportedly on James Harden's Trade Wishlist

    Rumors are flying that James Harden is on the way out of Houston. The latest tip claims Harden has put together a list of teams he would like to play for.

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods’ second round at the Masters, shot by shot

    As he looks to defend his title at Augusta National, follow Tiger Woods' Friday round at the Masters shot by shot.

  • Masters 2020, second round: live score and latest updates from Augusta

    Masters 2020 full leaderboard Betting on the Masters? Get the latest offers here DeChambeau discovers Augusta will humble the vainglorious Leader Casey proves the old guard can match big-hitting youth Woods serves up reminder of why you can never write him off

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player describe teary, emotional Tiger Woods at Champions Dinner

    Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.

  • Suspended NASCAR driver says he didn't intentionally draw a swastika on his toaster strudel

    Josh Reaume was suspended by NASCAR earlier in the week for an offensive social media post. We now know that post was a picture of his toaster strudel.

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...

  • Isiah Thomas rehashes rivalry with Michael Jordan: ‘I was dominant over him’

    It looks like former NBA star Isiah Thomas wants it known that he was better on the court than Michael Jordan. The Detroit Pistons star is rehashing an old beef he had with the Chicago Bulls champion back in the early 1990s. Newsweek reported that on Tuesday, Thomas spoke with Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports about their bumpy history and who was the better player.

  • Masters leaderboard 2020: Highlights from Tiger Woods' strong first round

    Tiger Woods' pursuit of a sixth green jacket is off to a strong start.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10: Players to start or sit

    Dalton Del Don delivers his fantasy football lineup advice for every Week 10 game on tap.

  • Hall of Famer Paul Hornung dies at 84

    The Louisville Sports Commission announced that Packer icon and Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung died on Thursday. Hornung’s death comes after a long battle with dementia. He was 84 years old. Hornung played at Notre Dame and won the Heisman Trophy in 1956 before being selected by the Packers with the first overall [more]

  • Austin Rivers says he will decline player option with Houston, become free agent

    He is already on a minimum contract, what is there to lose?