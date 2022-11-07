QBs for the ages: How does Tom Brady compare to Steve Young

John Romano, Tampa Bay Times
Yes, Tom Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. And touchdowns. And almost every other passing statistic. But what is remarkable — what sets him apart from most athletes in most sports — is that he is still playing at age 45 and still performing at an elite level.

To put that in perspective, we’ve come up with a list of history’s greatest quarterbacks as a comparison. Each week, we’ll look at the final three seasons of a different quarterback versus what Brady has done with the Bucs in, presumably, his final three seasons.

It’s not a perfect apples-to-apples comparison, because there are differences in eras and most quarterbacks are retired long before 45. But it does give you an idea of how rare it is to see a player still dominating while holding off middle age.

Brady vs. Steve Young

The set-up: One of the more fascinating journeys for a Hall of Fame quarterback. Most of Young’s 20s were wasted with a brief stint in the USFL, two years in Tampa Bay and as Joe Montana’s backup in San Francisco. He had a 12-22 record as a starter and an 81.34 passer rating when he turned 30. The rest of his career, he went 82-27 as a starter, won two MVP awards and a Super Bowl, led the league in passer rating six times and made seven Pro Bowls.

The end: For a moment, Young looked like he could have Brady-like longevity. He led the league in passer rating and completion percentage at age 36 and led the league in yards-per-game and touchdown passes while rushing for 454 yards at 37. Unfortunately, his next season — as well as his career — ended prematurely when he was crushed by Arizona cornerback Aeneas Williams on a blitz in September. It was Young’s fourth concussion in three years and, at the urging of the 49ers, he chose to retire the following summer.

Young

Years: 1997-99

Ages: 36-38

Completed 608 of 957 passes with 58 touchdowns and 22 interceptions for 7,645 yards and an 98.9 passer rating. Was 25-8 as a starter.

Brady

Brady in Week 9: The numbers weren’t pretty, but the results were glorious. Brady tied Peyton Manning for the most fourth-quarter comebacks in NFL history with Sunday night’s 16-13 win against the Rams, according to pro-football-reference.com. The Bucs went 60 yards in 35 seconds without any timeouts for Brady’s 43rd comeback in the fourth quarter. It was also his 55th game-winning drive, which moves him past Manning for the most in NFL history. Brady finished with 280 yards passing on 58 attempts. That’s the most he had thrown in a game since 2015.

Years: 2020-22

Ages: 43-45

Has completed 1,146 of 1,727 passes with 93 touchdowns and 25 interceptions for 12,496 yards and a 99.5 passer rating. Is 28-14 as a starter.

• • •

