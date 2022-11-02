QBE Shootout field announced with two LPGA players for first time

The QBE Shootout is set to return on Dec. 7-11 and once again boasts an illustrious field.

For the first time in its 22-year history, the field will include two LPGA players — Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda. Korda will make her debut in the event, while Thompson will return to Tiburon Golf Club for the sixth time.

The 24-player field will also feature six of the world's top 30 and ten of the top 50 ranked male players. Those players include Billy Horschel, PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners, Tom Hoge, K.H. Lee, Brian Harman and Harris English.

The field will also be made up of PGA Tour winners such as Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun and Sepp Straka, along with QBE Shootout veterans Steve Stricker, Charley Hoffman, Ryan Palmer and three-time champions Matt Kuchar and Jason Day.

Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy, Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell will also make their QBE Shootout debut.

Last year's champions, Kevin Na and Jason Kokrak, who are LIV Golf members, are not in the field.

The event will once again follow a scramble format during the first round, a modified alternate shot format on Saturday and then a final-round better ball on Sunday. The teams will be announced at a later date.

Golf Channel will broadcast the first round from 1-4 p.m. ET. Over the weekend, the final two rounds will feature live coverage on both Golf Channel and NBC. Saturday’s coverage will be shown at 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, and then will switch to NBC from 2:30-4:30 p.m. The final round will air on Golf Channel from 1-2 p.m. and on NBC from 2-4 p.m.