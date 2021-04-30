QB1? Selection of Justin Fields comes a month after Bears tweet of Andy Dalton as starter

With Mitchell Trubisky gone, Andy Dalton signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears in March expecting to be the starting quarterback, even receiving support from the front office.

"They told me I was the starter," Dalton told reporters. "That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here."

"(Dalton's) a nine-year starter," general manager Ryan Pace said in an April news conference. "He's been to three Pro Bowls. He's one of the more complete quarterbacks that we evaluated this year in free agency, and we're excited to have him ... We feel like we've gotten better with Andy."

But life comes at you fast.

The Bears made one of the biggest trades in the NFL draft's first round Thursday, improving from the No. 20 pick to No. 11 in a trade with the New York Giants to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The selection not only adds some quarterback competition, but it also comes a little more than a month after the Bears tweeted a photo of Dalton in a Bears jersey with the caption "QB1".

There is no indication Fields will be the immediate starter for Chicago, but social media did not forget about the tweet.

Fixed it for you https://t.co/D1S8iLQJVf pic.twitter.com/OUnECApRp3 — This Day in Chicago Sports (@ChiSportsDay) April 30, 2021

The highlight of the Andy Dalton Era in Chicago. https://t.co/QwTgn0dPvE — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 30, 2021

The Chicago Bears telling Andy Dalton he's QB1#NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/DfZZRAwR1s — Kerry (@_Krrey) April 30, 2021

If the Bears tweet QB1 and your picture, it's time to update your LinkedIn profile pic.twitter.com/6EZWlXFKOu — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) April 30, 2021

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Justin Fields pick brings back Bears tweet of Andy Dalton as QB1