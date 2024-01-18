QB1: Next big wave of Arizona high school football quarterbacks to see in 2024

Every year, there is a passing of the torch of sorts in Arizona high school football. But after a few years of being spoiled by the likes of Navi Bruzon at Peoria Liberty (a preferred walk-on at Arizona State) and Demond Williams Jr. at Chandler Basha (enrolled at Arizona), not to mention Paradise Honors' Gage Baker (committed to South Dakota School of Mines) and Sunnyslope's Luke Moga (enrolled at Oregon), there really isn't that quarterback — or quarterbacks — who jumps out from the pack.

That's not to say Arizona high school football won't have high-caliber quarterbacks to see during the 2024 season. It's just going to take getting used to the next big wave of QB1s across the state. And by this time next year, they might be some of the best we've seen come through.

"The pool of quarterbacks throughout the Valley and state for the next few years is very impressive," said Valley quarterback coach Dan Manucci, who has worked with some of the best over the years, including former Gilbert Perry star Brock Purdy. "With the QB training expanding and young guns motivated by seeing Brock Purdy of the 49ers making it happen, it motivates them to know if they work hard enough, they have a chance to make it, as well."

The Arizona Republic examines the position as it looks ahead to next high school football season. Who's next? Let's look at the top guys who already have begun to make an imprint at quarterback and those who are ready to let loose. This isn't a ranked list but players, in no particular order, ready to excel at QB1. High school coaches and personal quarterback coaches helped with this list.

Top Arizona HS quarterbacks

Jaxon Knutson, Tempe McClintock, 6-3, 200: The 2025 kid already showed last season what he can do, leading the Chargers to a winning record with 2,786 yards and 30 TDs and seven interceptions, completing 181 of 291 passes, and rushing for 200 yards. He's got his top two receivers back in Khalil Bender (66 catches, 1,145 yards, 11 TDs) and Amari Scroggins (50 catches, 902 yards, 11 TDs) back. McClintock could have one of the most exciting passing games to see in the 2024 season.

December 1, 2023; Tempe, Ariz.; USA; Higley quarterback Gunner Fagrell (15) throws a screen against Desert Edge during the 5A State Championship at Mountain America Stadium.

Luke Haugo, Gunner Fagrell, Gilbert Higley, 6-5, 210: Haugo might be the most highly recruited quarterback in the 2025 class in Arizona. But we'll have to see how things play at Higley, where 2026 Gunner Fagrell led the Knights to a second straight 5A championship. Haugo had to sit out the first five games due to transferring from North, and, after two games, he suffered a season-ending back injury, putting Fagrell back as QB1. Fagrell, 6-1, 160, was brilliant, passing for 3,084 yards and 33 TDs with nine interceptions and a 65% completion rate.

Higley High SchoolÕs Luke Haguo throws at the Elev8 Quarterback Academy winter camp at Higley High School on Jan. 6, 2024, in Gilbert, AZ.

We'll see how this sorts out. But Haugo told The Republic recently that he's 100% healthy and ready to go.

"He's like a little brother to me," Haugo said of his relationship with Fagrell. "He was cool. He stepped up. He did what he needed to do. He got under Coach (Noel) Mazzone (a local quarterback coaching guru), and he's one of a kind. I'm just excited to get back with him working all offseason. We're going to do something special here this year, I'm telling you."

Coach Eddy Zubey compares this to what is seen in college with top quarterbacks competing for the job.

"We are blessed to have two of the top QBs in the state on our team," Zubey said. "Both of these QBs love to compete. It's in their blood. This is what happens when you go to college, as well. You compete every day and control what you can control."

Liberty Lions junior quarterback Hayden Fletcher (11) reaches out for the end zone as he is tackled by the Hamilton Huskies at Liberty High School in Peoria, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Hayden Fletcher, Liberty, 6-1, 180: He's been waiting his turn with Bruzon, a two-time Gatorade Arizona High School Football Player of the Year, dialing it up the last three years. But the senior is good. And you're not going to see a big drop off at the QB spot next season when the Lions compete for a second straight Open title. With so many blowouts, he got in enough to pass for 404 yards, completing 26 of 40 passes, and running for 62 yards on 13 carries with the backups.

Wyatt Horton, Phoenix Pinnacle, 6-0, 175: He's getting D-I recruiting buzz coming into his last year. He is the consummate leader will take it to new heights his senior year, after starting varsity the last two seasons, helping the Pioneers reach the 6A final as a sophomore. Last season, he passed for 2,150 yards and 18 TDs with just two interceptions on 159-of-255 completions.

Cactus Shadows' Donivan Dixon throws at the Elev8 Quarterback Academy winter camp at Higley High School on Jan. 6, 2024, in Gilbert.

Donivan Dixon, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, 5-11, 185: He'll be just a junior next season and now scratching the surface of what he can do with his arm and legs. He's got the perfect QB coach working with him. His dad. Chris Dixon, Cactus Shadows' head coach, was a star quarterback in the indoor game with multiple championships. Donivan could be the best running QB in Arizona next season. Very explosive, he also can hit the home run with his arm.

Bryce Herges, Scottsdale Desert Mountain, 6-0, 190: He split time at QB his sophomore year at Scottsdale Chaparral, then transferred to Desert Mountain before his junior season when the job went to sophomore Marcel Jones. Right away, Desert Mountain coach Conrad Hamilton was impressed with what he saw in practice to the point that when he became eligible halfway through the season, Herges shared the QB duties with senior Brady McDonough, helping the Wolves get to the eight-team Open state playoff.

Braylen Rooney, Phoenix Arcadia, 6-5, 205: He's got one year left in high school, showing steady progression under coach Ray Brown. This senior season should be his breakout year with perhaps the offense opening up more to showcase his passing skills. .High IQ quarterback who can make all the throws.

Charlie LeVinus, Paradise Valley, 6-2, 190: After transferring from Brophy Prep, he sat out the first five games last season. It was his offense when he became eligible and he took off with it, passing for 1,515 yards and 15 TDs in five games, including 417 yards and four TDs in a 49-34 win over Westview. In his last game, a 50-34 win over North Canyon, he was 28 of 38 for 271 yards and five TDs and no interceptions, giving him something to build off for his senior season.

Perry High School's Diesel Taylor throws at the Elev8 Quarterback Academy winter camp at Higley High School on Jan. 6, 2024, in Gilbert.

Diesel Taylor, Perry, 6-5, 200: It was a breakthrough year in coach Joseph Ortiz's first season leading the program. The team went 8-4 and Taylor passed 2,296 yards and 29 TDs with eight interceptions. He might get pushed next season by sophomore-to-be Kael Snyder, 6-2, 190, an up-and-coming QB destined for greatness. So the QB room might be the richest it has been at Perry since the Purdy brothers, Brock and Chubba, were there.

Kainan Manna, Peoria Centennial, 5-9, 160: Not very big, but, wow, that arm. He's got a strong and accurate arm and has that 'it' quality, making big throws in big moments. He led the Coyotes to the Open state championship game and he'll bring even more swagger his junior season with two of the state's top wide receivers transferring in with Nikko Boncore and Shamar Berryhill.

Hezekiah Millender, Goodyear Desert Edge, 6-4, 200: As a junior, he led the Scorpions to the 5A final, passing for 2,448 yards and 26 TDs a year after he passed for 3,003 yards and 33 TDs. Tremendous arm strength, but his best attributes might be his legs. He ran for 653 yards and eight TDs last season.

Kalen Fisher, Gilbert Highland, 6-3, 205: His potential is off the charts. Big arm. Can run. He just needs to make better decisions. As a junior he passed for 15 TDs and was intercepted 15 times.

Cam Allen, Chaparral, 6-0, 165: The sophomore-to-be had a great freshman season at Phoenix Central, before transferring after head coach Chandler Hovik left to become the head coach at his alma mater, Laveen Cesar Chavez. Allen, whose father, Mat, was the OC at Central, has the knowledge, confidence and abilities to make it big.

Rich Lucero Jr., Chandler Hamilton, 6-4, 190: As a junior last season, he was thrust into action after starter Beckham Pellant got hurt. Lucero will be learning under a new coach with Travis Dixon, who was the QB of Hamilton's first two state championships in 2003 and '04. In the 39-27 Open playoff loss to Liberty, Lucero was 35 of 44 for 324 yards and a TD with no interceptions. That shows he's got star power, going against the best defense in the state.

Dominic Carmigiano, Chandler, 6-3, 180: He'll be a junior next season expected to lead the Wolves. He's got a high football IQ. He's mobile. Throws strikes. Coach Rick Garretson, who is known to develop great quarterbacks, calls him a Division I prospect.

Jase Ashley, Horizon, 6-0, 180: He'll come into his senior season oozing confidence after passing for 1,000 yards and 10 TDs and running for more than 600 yards and 11 TDs in 10 games.

Jayden Pico, Surprise Shadow Ridge, 5-11, 170: He still has two years of high school eligibility left, but what he's done in his first two years on varsity makes you believe he's got so much more to bring to be an elite QB in Arizona.

Nash Ott, Yuma Catholic, 5-10, 175: Like Pico, he's got two more years left. He took the Shamrocks to the 4A finals as a sophomore with 3,100 yards and 33 TDs.

Others to watch: Marcel Jones (2026), Scottsdale Saguaro; Will Mencl (2027), Saguaro; Jayden Thoreson (2025), Tucson Mica Mountain; Logan Stensen (2025), Florence; Gil Camacho (2025), Highland Prep; Simon Lopez (2025), Mesa Red Mountain; Hudson Mitton (2026), American Leadership West Foothills; Malachi Wilt (2026), Tonopah Valley; Laki Wallwork (2026), Phoenix Northwest Christian; Matt Avalar (2026), Tucson Salpointe Catholic; Kody Guy (2025), Williams Field; Xavier Buckles (2025), Williams Field.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona high school football quarterbacks ready to break out next year