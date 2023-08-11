Who will be QB1 for your favorite Livingston County football team in 2023?

Not every football team in Livingston County returns a starting quarterback, but all five already knew who would be behind center before official practices began.

Four teams have quarterbacks who had at least one start in 2022 and all five have clear-cut QB1’s heading into season openers on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Here’s a look at how Livingston County teams stack up at the most important position on the field:

Senior Grant Hetherton will start at quarterback for Brighton in 2023 after backing up Colin McKernan the last two seasons.

For the first time in three varsity seasons, senior Grant Hetherton isn’t locked in a battle to win the starting quarterback job.

He was the backup to current Hillsdale College freshman Colin McKernan the past two years, knowing the 2023 season would be his time to shine.

Hetherton proved himself during three games McKernan missed with an injury. He came off the sidelines in the second quarter of the season opener at Michigan Stadium to throw a touchdown pass and run 23 yards for another in a victory over Dearborn Fordson. He started in victories over Salem and Hartland the next two weeks and played most of the game against state Division 1 champion Belleville after McKernan was injured.

“Getting familiar with the lights on Friday night, getting that experience really helped me out now,” Hetherton said. “I got it my sophomore year a little bit. That junior year really helped me out, helped me for the upcoming year, knowing what’s coming and being prepared.”

Hetherton was 39-for-65 for 580 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions last season. He was Brighton’s second-leading rusher with 188 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

Junior Wyatt Soli takes over as Fowlerville's starting quarterback after backing up Brady Hanna in 2022.

Fowlerville

Junior Wyatt Soli has been one of the most promising athletes at Fowlerville, seeing regular playing time as a freshman on the varsity basketball team in 2021-22 and playing varsity baseball and football as a sophomore.

He’s now in the spotlight as the Gladiators’ starting quarterback after backing up Brady Hanna last season.

“It’s exciting,” Soli said. “It’s something I’ve been waiting for since I was young. I’m looking forward to the season and what we can accomplish this year.”

Soli didn’t see much action at quarterback, but at least got a taste of varsity football. He was 1-for-2 for 10 yards and had one carry for seven yards.

“I really learned the pace of varsity,” he said. “It’s a big jump from JV to varsity. I understood what it takes to be a quarterback on the varsity level.”

Senior James Butzier returns in 2023 for a second season as Hartland's starting quarterback.

Hartland

Senior James Butzier won the starting quarterback job last year in a battle with Jacob Ross.

Ross is back, but is focusing on playing linebacker this year. The Eagles have junior Gabe Timpa and sophomore Mike Elliott pushing Butzier in what could be a preview of next year’s position battle.

Butzier is a well-rounded athlete. He qualified for the state individual wrestling tournament, going 32-7 at 165 pounds, and ran the 100, 200 and 400 on the track and field team.

“Wrestling gives me the mental strength and gives me all-body strength,” Butzier said. “Track is going to make me faster, which it did. I can feel myself getting faster. I feel both of them really helped me a lot.”

Butzier was 49-for-92 for 686 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions last season. He ran 30 times for 74 yards and two scores.

“I learned the speed of the game,” he said. “A varsity football game is so much different than a J.V. or a freshman game.”

Justin Jones is Howell's starting quarterback after splitting time in 2022.

Howell

Junior Justin Jones split time at quarterback last season with 2023 graduate Dru Taylor and current senior Levi Curtin.

With Curtin moving back to running back, where he played as a sophomore, Jones is the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback at Howell.

Like most of his predecessors at Howell, Jones will do most of his damage running the ball. He ran 72 times for 260 yards and four touchdowns last year, while throwing 12-for-29 for 218 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Jones showed he can take a pounding, running 28 times for 145 yards and a touchdown in his first start against Plymouth.

“We’re gonna be a physical team,” Jones said. “We’re gonna be a smash-mouth football team. Other teams better be ready. It’s part of the game. You have to be able to take a hit to give a hit. I love it.”

Senior Luke Marhofer had two starts at quarterback for Pinckney in 2022.

Pinckney

Senior Luke Marhofer played primarily receiver for Pinckney last year, but got two starts behind center late in the season.

He had a huge debut in a victory over Ypsilanti, going 10-for-14 for 216 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, he was 17-for-31 for 260 yards, two touchdowns and two picks.

Because of Pinckney’s low numbers, he will also have to play defensive back.

As a quarterback, he will have a reliable security blanket in junior Nolan Carruthers, who caught a school-record 55 passes for 772 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

“Nolan goes out there, he gets the ball, he gets the job done every single game,” Mahofer said. “It makes it a lot easier on me.”

