The QB1 Candidates: Arkansas football gears up for spring quarterback competition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There will be countless position battles when Arkansas football starts its spring preparation for the 2024 season next week, but all eyes will be fixed under center.

The Razorbacks are looking for a new starting quarterback for the first time in nearly four years after KJ Jefferson's transfer to UCF. Jefferson is Arkansas' all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass completions, total touchdowns, total plays and total yards. He earned his first start as a redshirt freshman in 2020.

But the offensive struggles of 2023 have fans and coaches excited for a new era. Here's a look at the four candidates to become Jefferson's replacement, with spring football beginning on March 7.

Boise State's Taylen Green (10) runs with the ball during the game between University of Memphis and Boise State University in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Taylen Green, redshirt junior

Green is the favorite heading into spring. Sam Pittman and Bobby Petrino identified Green as their top target, quickly got him on a visit to Fayetteville and secured his commitment just one day after his departure. The Hogs didn't put much of an effort into other portal quarterbacks. Green was their guy.

The Boise State transfer brings immense upside to the table. He brings an elite arm and eye-pooping athleticism to the quarterback room, but the numbers didn't quite match the talent in his two years with the Broncos. His best statistical season came as a redshirt freshman in 2022, when Green threw for 2,042 passing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Green also ran for 586 yards and 10 touchdowns that season, becoming the only freshman in the country to pass and run for double-digit touchdowns. In 2023, his production dropped as he split quarterback duties with Maddux Madsen, who was more accurate and less turnover-prone than Green.

Petrino will hope to cut down on the interceptions and make Green a more consistent passer. If those traits develop and complement his athleticism, Green could head into the fall as the unquestioned starting quarterback.

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Jacolby Criswell (6) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jacolby Criswell, redshirt senior

Criswell served as KJ Jefferson's backup in 2023 after a three-year run at North Carolina. A Morrilton native, Criswell was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school who has found himself working behind elite college quarterbacks. Before Jefferson, Criswell was behind Drake Maye, who figures to be a top-5 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Criswell went 17-for-27 with 143 passing yards and three touchdowns in limited action last season. He played most of the Missouri game after Jefferson left with an injury. He wasn't able to provide a spark, but the offense also never looked much worse with Criswell on the field.

More: Arkansas football announces date of annual spring game

More: What we know and don't know about Arkansas football's future offense under Bobby Petrino

Criswell was projected to be the next Arkansas starting quarterback throughout the fall, but then the Hogs brought Green into the fold. This figures to be his last chance to be a starting quarterback in college, so Criswell won't cede the job easily.

It will be fascinating to see which quarterback takes the first-team snaps to open spring, with that honor potentially going to the senior and sending a message that this will be a legitimate competition.

Malachi Singleton, redshirt freshman

This is the wild card of the group. Singleton redshirted during last season in his first year on campus, but he flashed throughout fall camp. Coaches and players raved about his instincts and arm as a freshman, and he'll try to make this a three-horse race in 2024.

Singleton was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of Georgia's North Cobb High School, where he threw for 2,316 yards and 24 touchdowns with just three interceptions as a junior. He also ran for 1,018 yards and 25 touchdowns. His senior season was cut short due to injury.

It's too early to tell if Singleton will be a serious candidate for QB1 this season, but it'll be a great sign for the program's future if he can become involved in the competition.

KJ Jackson, freshman

It's probably too early for Jackson to be Arkansas' starting quarterback, but Pittman and Petrino love the lone quarterback signee in the 2024 class.

Jackson is another four-star prospect who comes from Saint James School, where he finished his high school career with 130 career touchdown passes, good for third all-time in Alabama High School Athletic Association history. He's another dual-threat option who figures to battle Singleton for depth-chart positioning this year and snaps into the future.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football gears up for spring quarterback competition