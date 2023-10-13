QB1; Caleb Aungst's leadership helping Gaylord in its historic start to 2023

GAYLORD ― In modern-day football, so much revolves around the quarterback position.

More and more, offenses are being built around gunslingers at the signal caller spot, trading in the traditional physical battle in the trenches for a spread-out, speed-based game that is meant to put up points in bunches.

Everything Gaylord football does goes against the grain of that, utilizing an offense that head coach DJ Szymoniak proudly describes as being built around 'three yards and a cloud of dust'.

In that regard, the quarterback position can sometimes be a thankless job for the Blue Devils as the QB can sometimes spend most of his night handing the ball off to one of the many backs that make the offense work.

For Gaylord's QB Caleb Aungst, it isn't the notoriety that drives him. The senior takes pride in being the leader of a winning team.

"I know how capable everyone is so I know how to push them to get the very best out of each individual," said Aungst.

A three-year varsity starter, Aungst has been a reliable option to run the offense for the past three seasons for head coach DJ Szymoniak. This season, he has begun to really shine both as a runner and passer on offense and at cornerback in an elite Gaylord defense.

All that, plus the low-key, calm leadership he brings to his team has been a big part of the Blue Devils' historic start to the 2023 season.

Family ties to football

Aungst says football has been part of his life for as long as he can remember, attending practices with the older kids as a third grader before he was allowed to see the field as a fourth grader. He says his love of the game came from his brother Jonathan, a former All-Big North defensive back for Gaylord and current member of the Concordia University-Chicago football team.

"He helped me get into football by introducing me to players like Ray Lewis and Troy Polamalu," said Aungst. "Having a big brother there to influence me helped me gain a fire for competition."

Jonathan had an impact on Caleb's love of the game from an early age and the brothers continued to push each other as they grew older, something Caleb also says helped him improve as a player.

"Since my freshman year, my brother and I would go all around the midwest for camps and training," said Aungst. "Pushing each other to compete against some of the best competition around makes the jump back to the BNC a lot easier and smoother."

Leading a program on the rise

The Aungst brothers shared the field for Gaylord back in 2021 as Jonathan's final season as a Blue Devils was spent next to Caleb leading the offense as a sophomore. That team was in the midst of a culture shift, eventually finishing with a 2-7 record with just a lone conference win against Petoskey in DJ Szymoniak's first season as head coach.

"When Coach DJ first got the job when I was a sophomore, you could tell he was trying to start building a culture of hard work and winning," said Aungst. "That 2021 team didn't have near the sense of leadership this 2023 team has and that is due to the emphasis Coach DJ put on it all offseason."

Since that year, Caleb and coach Szymoniak have led a program that is rapidly on the rise, going 13-4 over the past 17 games while starting 7-0 in 2023.

Part of that new focus on leadership and establishing a player-led mentality has come from Aungst and his leadership skills, both as a quarterback and as a cornerback. His calm, stoic demeanor has come through for them time and time again, namely in fourth-quarter comebacks against Lake Fenton in 2022 and TC West in 2023.

"I've been in big games where we lost, I've been in big games where we won, so I know what it takes and this year we've done a great job of holding ourselves to a standard of excellence."

Shining on both sides of the ball

Aungst moved to Gaylord in the fifth grade and moved to QB in sixth grade, growing up competing against the Hush brothers in Indian River while dreaming of being the Blue Devils' QB one day. Now a senior captain on one of the most successful teams in Gaylord history, Aungst is shining on both sides of the ball for the No. 4 ranked team in D3 as they push towards an outright BNC title and a top-seed in the MHSAA playoffs.

On offense, Aungst has thrown for 390 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 383 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he has the fourth-most total tackles on the team with 26 and tied for the team-high in interceptions with two.

For Aungst. he is more proud of the team's accomplishments. His only goals revolve around continuing to get better as a team, first by beating Jackson Lumen Christi on Friday before finishing off a 9-0 season at Sault Ste Marie in Week Nine.

"The transformation is the fruit of our labors," said Aungst. "This season's success is no shock to any of us because this program was made on hard work. Now that hard work is paying off and I couldn't be more proud of the team."

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Quarterback Caleb Aungst helping Gaylord Blue Devils football to historic start