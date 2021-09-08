QB, WR starts and sits for Week 1 'NFL Fantasy Live'
NFL Network's Adam Rank's fantasy starts and sits for Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Taking a look at Wednesday's injury report for the Colts.
The Bears signed veteran defensive tackle Margus Hunt and nose tackle Damion Square to the practice squad Wednesday, a sign that Eddie Goldman‘s injuries are a concern for Sunday. The team lists Goldman with knee and ankle injuries that kept him sidelined during Wednesday’s practice. Goldman is believed to have been injured in Monday’s practice, [more]
New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge says that Sunday's matchup with the Broncos will be a 'great challenge for us this week'. He also likes the daily improvement from running back Saquon Barkley, but wants to see how his knee responds after a third straight day of practice.
With the addition of a 17th game, the NFL's single-season records will be under assault.
It's out with the old, and in with the new.
The Giants are less than four days away from kicking off the 2021 season against the Denver Broncos, but they may or may not have all of their offensive superstars.
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga knows time is ticking on his career in Ann Arbor. Filiaga started all six games at left guard during the Maize and Blue's disastrous 2020 season in which they posted a 2-4 record. Many aspects of the program changed this past offseason, and that long list includes Filiaga's mindset.
Strahan will have exclusive rights to the former head coach of the "school."
It’s generally a quarterback-driven league, and the quarterbacks generally are healthy. The first, full-blown injury report for the 2021 season has been published, and only three quarterbacks appear on it. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is good to go for Thursday night with his shoulder issue, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz fully participated as he recovers from [more]
Head coach Dan Campbell to Lions fans: 'Your energy feeds our energy' as they prep for the Week 1 home opener against the 49ers
Packers receiver Davante Adams has made it clear that he’d like to be the league’s highest-paid receiver. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has expressed a willingness to get that done, though he noted that there are different ways of defining highest-paid. Gutekunst also has said there’s nothing to prevent contract extension talks from continuing through [more]
Lofty, maybe even gargantuan, expectations don’t faze Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reigning Super Bowl champions open the 2021 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, confident they have everything it takes — at least on paper — to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Brady led the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to consecutive crowns. No one knows what it’s like to have a target on your back every week more than Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner who turned 44 during training camp — a few days after reminding teammates the first order of business is leaving last season behind.
Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don get together to make some bold predictions about the upcoming fantasy football season, including the top fantasy players at each position, best fantasy rookies, RBs that will rise out of the “Dead Zone” and most disrespected WR.
Some players won't be on the field for the start of the season.
NFL Week 1: Saints list only CB Ken Crawley (hamstring) on initial injury report vs. Packers, via @KadeKistner:
Strategies and tips to help you win your survivor pool, plus Week 1 picks.
Adam Hoge has notes from all three coordinators as the Bears get ready to face the Rams in primetime.
If you're seeing these players fall to you at your draft position, you should jump at drafting them.
RIP to a Notre Dame lifer.
So, you've finished your drafts, and maybe you're a bit uneasy about your rosters. Or maybe you feel you could've gotten someone else. Don't worry, Andy Behrens has you covered.