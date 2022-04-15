QB and WR attendees for the 2022 NFL Draft
Check out some of the quarterback and wide receiver attendees for the 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Check out some of the quarterback and wide receiver attendees for the 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin says he's worked on the issue most have criticized him for.
When performing a up-or-down exercise of whether any given player is a top-10 quarterback, the total list of top-10 quarterbacks quickly reaches 20. Thus, given that Derek Carr is once again being paid like a top-10 quarterback (unless the Raiders dump him after one year of his new four-year deal), it’s fair to ask whether [more]
Yahoo Sports' Liz Loza and Eric Edholm discuss a trio of wide receiver prospects before the upcoming NFL Draft, including an Arkansas Razorback who finished with 11 scores in 2021.
Liz Loza and Yahoo NFL Draft expert Eric Edholm give you in-depth reports on the top 5 WRs in the 2022 NFL Draft class, including telling you who they compare to and which team would offer the best landing spot. Later, Liz and Eric give you some of their favorite under-the-radar WR prospects and end with a list of the top 10 WRs.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly is not expected to play in 2022 without signing a contract extension, and the club has yet to make an offer.
Despite Pete Carroll hinting otherwise, the return of Smith could close the pursuit of QBs for Seattle. That could impact Mayfield and the Browns:
The NFL draft's first-round order has been repeatedly reconfigured by a rash of trades. More deals, however, could provide additional twists.
The Trinity Benson trade has now cost the Lions another pick
The Packers QB and four-time NFL MVP is excited to get to work with Sammy Watkins, his new wide receiver.
Former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch and All-America linebacker Scooby Wright among some familiar names playing in revamped USFL.
Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has not refrained from implying they are willing to listen to any trade offers for the No. 1 pick.
In a podcast interview that debuted on Wednesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield called Seattle the “most likely option” or his next destination. This presumes the Seahawks want him. If they do, how will they go about getting him? The Browns are stuck. They owe Mayfield $18.8 million for 2022, fully guaranteed. If they can’t find [more]
Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer believes the Panthers will ultimately end up employing either Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield under center in 2022.
Lions fans did not like ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft projections for the team and weren't shy about sharing their displeasure
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Jets trading back into the first round to land Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum in his newest mock draft.
The list of 21 players attending in Las Vegas includes one QB we didn't expect — and left off is one who is staying home.
"When you're on the golf course, it's time to compete."
The Houston Texans give their defensive line firepower and add a mean offensive lineman in Round 1 of the latest Touchdown Wire mock draft.
New information has surfaced regarding Tom Brady's unretirement. In a recent article from The...
Linebacker might not be a pressing need, but the Cowboys love drafting them, and now there's one who's even faster than Micah Parsons. | From @ToddBrock24f7