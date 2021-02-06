QB Wish List: Ranking 17 guys who we want as Washington’s starter in 2021

The all-consuming question of who the next quarterback for the Washington Football Team will be next season moves on, and we are still in the midst of it, pondering our options and wondering what Ron Rivera and his staff are working on behind the scenes.

While they haven’t given us much intel to go off of, rightfully so, we at least know that they are focused on finding a solution, and not ruling any options out. That means they could end up trading for someone, or taking someone in free agency, or grabbing someone in the draft, or even staying pat with the three guys we had on the squad last season.

Whatever it may be that they decide to do, we definitely have our preferences. Here is our ranking of 17 guys on our wish-list for 2021.

Deshaun Watson

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The most enticing QB on the market, and he may not be on the market. If Houston is willing to trade Deshaun Watson, we are okay giving up a lot to get him in D.C. Watson's presence in Washington makes them instantly a Super Bowl contender.

Dak Prescott

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Another player who likely won't be switching teams, unless the Cowboys decided not to re-sign him. However, if he is open to all, then Washington would be smart to give him a strong offer.

Justin Fields

It would take a trade up in the draft, but Justin Fields seems to have a lot of the intangibles that Rivera and his staff like a lot. This rookie could be electric, and further open Washington's window.

Trey Lance

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Another guy that Washington would have to trade up for in order to draft, but there is a lot to like from Trey Lance since he ran an NFL offense in college, but he is still super raw, so we have a few more concerns.

Derek Carr

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Is Derek Carr on the trading block? Depends on who you ask. If he is, Washington would definitely improve should he be on the roster. He doesn't get the shine he deserves, but his stats last season were mighty impressive.

Sam Darnold

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

A sleeper pick for us, and someone who arguably could be a lot higher on this list. Darnold is young and has shown flashes of greatness despite being held down in New York under Adam Gase. There is a belief that if he were to get some fresh scenery around him, the high hopes we had when he came out of the draft could be realized.

Mac Jones

Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

There's a chance that Washington wouldn't need to trade up to get Mac Jones in the draft, but I have a feeling that they'll value someone more than him at No. 19. He has solid numbers and performed very well at the Senior Bowl, but lacks the 'wow' factor that a lot of fans desire.

Carson Wentz

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Eagles are reportedly taking phone calls about Wentz, and there's a chance that he gets traded pretty soon. Could it be to Washington? Seems unlikely, considering the rivalry between the two teams, but giving Wentz some new scenery around him could prove to be just what he needs to get his career back on track.

Marcus Mariota

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe it's blind faith, or maybe it's putting too much on the performance we saw Marcus Mariota have when Derek Carr sat out earlier this year, but this guy is good enough to be a starting QB in the NFL. He would come cheap, but the only thing you need to worry about is the injury risk. If Mariota can stay healthy, he can absolutely win 9-11 games each year.

Tyrod Taylor

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe we're intrigued because we don't quite know what he's not? Tyrod Taylor got the rug ripped out from under him this year when a medical gaffe ended in a punctured lung and allowed rookie Justin Herbert to take the starting QB spot and never look back. There's still a belief that Tyrod can play, though, and he makes sense as a nice stop-gap answer in Washington.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Alright, we're starting to get into the portion of this list where it's like...do we really want these guys as our QB? The answer is yes, depending on what we have to give up to get them. Jimmy Garoppolo is a solid QB, worthy of a Super Bowl appearance, but he lacks the same 'wow factor' as Mac Jones. At this point in his career, we kind of know who Jimmy G is, and that's a fine quarterback that can be carried by a solid defense. Sounds like someone who could work in Washington.

Cam Newton

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Another shoulder-shrug. Cam Newton looked good in spurts this last year with the Patriots, but there were several games that made you wonder how much longer his body and shoulder can hold up. Maybe Ron Rivera could get the best out of him once again, but it feels like this could be a last resort.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The GOAT of stop-gap QB's, bringing in Ryan Fitzpatrick only makes sense if you draft a rookie who needs some time to grow. We saw what Fitz-magic could do with the Miami Dolphins this past season, and he would surely be a fun time for fans, but relying on him as your sure-fire starting QB has proven to be a bad idea in the past.

Taylor Heinicke

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes the devil you know is better than the devil you don't, right? In the game of action we saw from Taylor Heinicke this year, he was absolutely electric, but there's some belief that if a team had time to prepare for him, the same thing wouldn't happen. There are also some injury risks to worry about down the road.

Alex Smith

(Ryan Kang via AP)

Talk about injury risks, huh? We saw in 2020 that Alex Smith can be a great option, going 5-1 as a starter, but the history with his right leg is enough to damper any excitement. Smith was eventually held out of Washington's playoff game because of that leg, and there's some doubt that he could last an entire 16-game season in the future. If his health wasn't a concern, then Smith skyrockets up this list, but we just don't know.

Andy Dalton

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Talk about a buzz-kill for Washington fans. Bringing in the Red Rifle Andy Dalton would be seen pretty poorly among fans, and it would leave everyone desperately searching for other options once again.

Kyle Allen

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The coaching staff seems to really like Kyle Allen a lot, and it seems pretty likely that he will stick around on the roster as a back-up this season at the very least. There's a chance that he competes for and wins the starting job, which wouldn't be the worst thing in the world, I guess?

1

1