QB Watch: How Justin Fields fared on Day 1 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears kicked off training camp with their first practice on Wednesday. It was an 80-minute practice without pads, and there was a lot of one-on-one work in the red zone. Still, there was plenty to digest from Day 1.

Justin Fields is entering his first training camp as the starting quarterback. Unlike last summer, Fields will get all of the starting reps as he works to build his chemistry with his weapons and fine-tune the details of the new offense under Luke Getsy.

We’re taking a look at the good, the bad and the noteworthy with Fields from the first practice of Bears training camp:

The Good

Fields and wide receiver Darnell Mooney were virtually inseparable this offseason as they worked to strengthen their connection. And it’s already showing at training camp. The Fields-Mooney connection was on display during Wednesday’s practice, where Fields’ best throws were to Mooney.

According to The Athletic, “One of Fields’ best throws of the day was a touchdown to Mooney on the run. Fields also opened up team drills hitting Mooney for a long pass down the right sideline.”

The Fields-Mooney connection could be something special to watch this season. And there’s certainly plenty more to come this summer, especially when things really kick into gear.

The Bad

Undrafted rookie free agent linebacker Jack Sanborn could make a push for the 53-man roster, especially if he keeps making plays like he did on Fields during Wednesday’s practice.

Sanborn came away with the first interception of training camp when he picked off Fields during team drills. According to Zack Pearson, “Sanborn bobbled it but was able to haul it in for the INT.”

UDFA Jack Sanborn had the first INT of camp today. Picked off Justin Fields in team drills. Sanborn bobbled it but was able to haul it in for the INT. Good play for the linebacker. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 27, 2022

Fields had some rough practices during the Bears’ offseason program, which is to be expected. He’s learning a new offensive scheme and working with a ton of new receivers. Turnovers are going to happen. But as the offense continues to fine-tune the details, things should clean up.

The Noteworthy

There’s no denying that Fields has an impressive skillset, one that should be on display in Luke Getsy’s offense. From what’s been teased this offseason, we can expect Fields on the run, utilizing play action and allowing him to stretch the field with his deep ball.

Riley Reiff, who’s expected to start at left tackle, will be tasked with protecting Fields’ blindside this season. While Reiff hasn’t worked with Fields long — he was just signed on Tuesday — he’s already noticed something special in Fields.

Considering Reiff worked with another talented, young quarterback in Joe Burrow last season in Cincinnati, he knows what special looks like.

“Joe Burrow’s an awesome guy. Tough, smart, I see a lot of that in Justin [Fields],” Reiff said. “They just come out to work every day. They’re good guys, good humans, study. They take control of it. Joe really took control of our offense last year. And I see that in Justin so far too.”

The exciting thing is we haven’t seen Fields ceiling yet.

