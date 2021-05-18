QB Visit: Cowboys to bring in former McCarthy draft pick for workout

The Cowboys continue to search for quarterback depth behind Dak Prescott. While the team worked out journeyman Jeff Driskel last week, the 2016 sixth-round draft pick with nine starts for three different squads left Dallas without a contract. The club brought in former Ohio State passer J.T. Barrett and Illinois State’s Brady Davis for last weekend’s rookie minicamp, too, but ultimately signed neither player.

Now Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is dipping into the old Rolodex from his Green Bay days by inviting Brett Hundley in for a visit, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Hundley is a former fifth-round pick out of UCLA who spent his first three pro seasons with the Packers during McCarthy’s tenure. The 27-year-old saw considerable playing time in 2017 when he took over for an injured Aaron Rodgers in Week 6 and then finished out the season as the starter.

Free agent quarterback Brett Hundley is visiting the #Cowboys this week, per source. Dallas is looking at adding depth to the position and Hundley has familiarity with Mike McCarthy from Green Bay. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 18, 2021

Hundley was traded to Seattle prior to the 2018 season, but did not play. He spent the last two seasons in Arizona, backing up Kyler Murray.

The Cowboys, after losing Andy Dalton in free agency, have retained Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci, and Cooper Rush behind starter Dak Prescott. Gilbert and DiNucci each got a start in 2020; Rush was with Dallas from 2017 until last May. He returned to the club in October after a short stint on the Giants’ practice squad.

In 18 game appearances and nine starts, Hundley is 199-of-337 with 1,902 passing yards. He’s thrown for 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

List

Cowboys News: Most likely veteran to be cut? Prescott, rookie minicamp updates

Story continues

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.