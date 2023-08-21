QB under more pressure to deliver this season: Jordan Love or Justin Fields? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" debates the QB under more pressure to deliver this season between Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love or Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
"GMFB" debates the QB under more pressure to deliver this season between Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love or Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
The Bears got an exciting 2022 season out of their young quarterback.
Jordan Love is in a big spot as he takes over for Aaron Rodgers.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Friday's Bengals vs. Packers game.
Consider this less a change in philosophy and more a change in Fields' execution of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system.
The Trojans are the favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023. Can they win the conference and make the College Football Playoff?
The NFL-leading running back could end his holdout soon.
Whether a conservatorship was ever appropriate is under newfound scrutiny now that Michael Oher has alleged that the Tuohys misled him into signing it as a rising high school senior.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
We kick off 'Conviction Week' on the pod and provide our strongest and final takes heading into the 2023 fantasy season. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest sleepers in drafts this year.
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
Deshaun Watson was in a difficult situation last season.
Maxie Baughan played in the league for 12 seasons and then spent nearly two decades as an assistant coach.
MLB's coolest new tradition returned to Williamsport on Sunday night.
The Ravens will have a much different look this season.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
The success of the 2022 season said a lot about the Chiefs.
It appears the Jets' big offseason addition is set to suit up for the first time.