QB Tyrod Taylor says David Culley instills the values, standard for Texans

The Houston Texans looking nothing like they did two years ago. They don’t even look the same as they did a year ago.

The question Houston sports fans and the rest of the NFL have asked about the Texans since the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio and coach David Culley relate to the culture.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor provided an explanation as to how the culture is being built in Houston, and who has had the biggest influence thus far.

“Obviously, we have a new group — not necessarily new now, but when you look at the roster last year or years prior to this year, a lot of new faces,” Taylor said. “So, I think the culture throughout this year will continue to still be built around here. It’s values and standards that Coach (Culley) talks about in our team meetings, as values and standards that we set man to man in the locker room, and we’re going to continue to keep shifting it the way that we need to shift it.”

According to Taylor, who will be making his first start Sunday against the. Miami Dolphins since Week 2 when he strained his hamstring, the current team is comprised of fighters.

Said Taylor: “One thing I love about this group of guys is just the fight and competitor and each man. No one has laid down for anyone throughout this season, regardless of the score that’s on the scoreboard. Each game, we’ve fought our tails off, and we’re going to continue to keep doing that.”

The Texans and Dolphins are equally 1-7 and both riding seven-game losing streaks. Someone has to come away a victory.

“Guys are looking forward to getting out on the field and playing Sunday and for the rest of this year,” said Taylor.