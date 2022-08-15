Which QB turned your head in Preseason Week 1? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss which QB turned your head in Preseason Week 1.
The Bears need to trim their roster from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT. We’re predicting Chicago’s first five cuts.
Predicting the Packers' 53-man roster after the preseason opener and the activations from the PUP list of Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan and Christian Watson.
The Lions waived 3 players Monday: TE Nolan Givan, C Ryan McCollum and TE Garrett Griffin
There were a lot of points scored in the first week of preseason games.
Wide receiver Kenny Golladay‘s first season with the Giants was a major disappointment as he caught 37 passes while being targeted 76 times and did not score a touchdown in 14 appearances last year. Signing Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract was one of many moves that led the Giants to fire General Manager [more]
One should never draw many conclusions from preseason football. But there may have been a sign of things to come from Kansas City’s offense over the weekend. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in for one efficient drive in the Chiefs’ exhibition opener against the Bears, finishing 6-of-7 for 60 yards with a 5-yard touchdown to tight [more]
Teven Jenkins was solid in the Bears' preseason opener: “Everything right now is pointing up for me, and I love it."
He went undrafted in this year's draft.
A look at who surpassed expectations and who failed to live up to them in the Cowboys' preseason opener. | From @TimLettiero
Preseason mistakes aren't scrutinized too, too hard, but Antonio Gibson's Saturday fumble sure seemed to anger Commanders coach Ron Rivera.
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the extent of Jimmy Garoppolo’s commitment [more]
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
The first week of the NFL preseason featured a few star turns from rookie quarterbacks and wide receivers as well as some notable missteps.
The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along the sidelines had plenty of bare [more]
The second leg of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs is at the Wilmington Country Club for the BMW Championship.
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the preseason for the Raiders
As is usually the case, social media was a mess when it came to Cameron Smith's playoff penalty.
What an interesting sequence of events.
Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick dives into the Jaguars All-22 and breaks down the concepts Trevor Lawrence had at his disposal.