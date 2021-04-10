QB Trey Lance schedules 2nd Pro Day, Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch expected to attend

The 49ers aren’t leaving any stone unturned in their quest to hit a home run with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. After attending quarterback Mac Jones’ second Pro Day, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch set up a second Pro Day for quarterback Justin Fields that they’re set to attend. Now the third of the top three quarterbacks, Trey Lance, will have an additional Pro Day according to ESPN’s Chris Mortenson. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reported Shanahan and Lynch will be there.

Lance had his first Pro Day on March 12, before the 49ers made their trade up to the No. 3 pick. San Francisco’s top brass did not attend that workout.

Given Lance’s 17 college starts, and only one in 2020, seeing him in person could be a key factor for Shanahan as he sorts out the pros and cons of each pick.

Lance also played his college football at North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision. Playing a step below the highest level of college football makes it a little more difficult to asses Lance’s tape because of the size and speed difference in the FCS. Getting a look at him in person and seeing how he moves and throws might be a key selling point for the 49ers.

With the draft set for April 29, San Francisco is taking their preparations down to the wire. Fields’ second Pro Day is April 14, and Lance’s will happen just five days later. 10 days after that is the draft.

While many have Jones penciled in as the pick, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport isn’t so sure. If the 49ers do have reservations, they may need these in-person workouts to finalize what’ll be the most important decision for the franchise since they had the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft.